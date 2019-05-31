Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies

Alwaght- Millions of Iranians have taken to the streets on Friday to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The massive turnout comes after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called this year's rallies more important than ever.

The Quds Day’s demonstrations in Iran kicked off at 10 am local time in more than 950 cities across the country.

Millions of fasting people from different walks of life have poured into the streets in support of Palestinians, who have been suffering from Israel’s atrocities for decades.

Chanting slogans against the Tel Aviv regime and its allies, demonstrators called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, Judaization of the holy city of al-Quds and construction of Israeli settlements across the West Bank.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been marked worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans against Israel and the US, the marchers also voiced strong opposition to the so-called deal of the century, a US-initiated plan for ensuring the interests of Israel.

Many Iranian officials and prominent figures have joined the demonstrations in various cities.

Thousands of Iranian and foreign reporters are covering the rallies across the country.

In comments on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the so-called peace plan devised by Washington and its cronies for the Middle East would fail and "will be never realized".

The Leader also described Quds Day rallies as particularly important this year because of acts of treasons by certain states in the region and said, “The Quds Day rally which represents supporting Palestine by public turnout has always been important. It is more important this year because of the treasonous acts by US cohorts in the region who try to make the ‘Deal of the Century’ accepted. Of course, it will not be accepted and it will never be realized; the United States and its cohorts will certainly face failure on this matter.”

Similar Quds Day rallies are planned across the world, including in many Muslim countries as well as in Europe and America, to show solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israeli atrocities and US policies.