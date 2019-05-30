Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’

Alwaght- Iran has strongly denounced fresh claims made by Saudi Arabia about that Tehran is meddling in the internal affairs of regional countries.

“The Islamic Republic considers the accusations thrown by the Saudi foreign minister at the conference to be invalid,” Reza Najafi, the director general of International Peace and Security Department at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said, adding that, as one of the founders of the 57-member OIC, the Islamic Republic wishes the gathering would be used to “reinforce unity among the Muslim Ummah.”

Opening a gathering of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Wednesday, the kingdom’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf claimed Iran is interfering in other nations' affairs and urged "firmness and determination” over the recent mysterious attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. He made the remarks just hours after US National Security Advisor John Bolton alleged Tehran was almost certainly behind oil tanker attacks.

Najafi, who heads the Iranian delegation to the summit, also urged that the summit turn its focus to the “main issue of the Muslim world, which takes precedence over all others, namely the issue of Palestine.”

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Moussavi responded to Bolton's allegations that the May 12 attacks on four oil tankers -- an Emirati, a Norwegian and two Saudi vessels -- had been caused by Iranian naval mines.

Earlier this week, Iran said it is ready to engage in dialogue with Persian Gulf Arab countries to address escalating tensions in the West Asia region (Middle East)

Iran deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi made the comments on Tuesday during a visit to neighboring Qatar where he met Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in the capital, Doha.

Araqchi also visited other Persian Gulf Arab states of Kuwait and Oman where he reiterated the signing of a non-aggression pact — an Iranian initiative — to boost confidence among the Persian Gulf littoral states.

He made the comments days after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a visit to Iraq that Iran had offered to sign non-aggression agreements with all countries in the Persian Gulf region and those offers were still on the table.

Zarif also said that Iran sought the best of relations with the Persian Gulf littoral countries and would welcome any proposals for dialog and de-escalation toward that end.

