Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of the Century’

  Thursday 30 May 2019

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War

China has accused the United States of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition Israeli regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of the Century’

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine

European Parliament Elections: Right Vs. Left

What Does Congress Syria Letter to Trump Indicate?

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week

US Call to Dismantle Palestinian Refugee Agency Rejected

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

US Economic Terrorism: Bases, Goals

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Thursday 30 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Int'l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump's 'Deal of the Century'

Alwaght-The International Quds Day 2019 is taking place amid concerted efforts by United States President Donald Trump to push ahead with his so-called 'Deal of the Century' that aims to completely trample upon the rights of the Palestinian nation and prop up the Israeli regime.

This year's annual International Quds Day, which is held on the last Friday of the fasting month Ramadan across the world, will be different from previous years due to major and unprecedented challenges facing aspiration of a free Palestine.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. This year the day will be marked on 31 May and is expected to continue throughout the weekend with various events being held across the world.

Over the recent past, the apartheid Israeli regime, boasting of unparalleled support from the current US administration, has brazenly increased the persecution of Palestinians in total disregard of all international laws and conventions. The Israeli regime led by its hawkish premier Benjamin Netanyahu continues to ignore international laws with impunity.

US President Donald Trump has backed Israeli regime unreservedly including moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied Quds (Jerusalem) after defying international opposition and recognizing the city as Israeli regime's capital. The US also fully supports Israeli regime's illegal construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank and also backed Tel Aviv's annexation of Syria's Golan Heights contrary to UN Security Council resolutions. The opportunistic Netanyahu, who at the helm of Zionism’s expansionist ideology, is now desperately seeking to manipulate Trump’s neocon racist worldview to the advantage of Israel.

The height of Trump's backing of the Israeli regime at the expense of inalienable Palestinian rights has been his infamous “Deal of the Century”.

In April, Trump' s Zionist son in law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, announced the plan will be presented after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends at the beginning of June. According to reports the so-called deal of the century will be disclosed in phases. The first stage will not address the most contentious issues. Instead, it will focus on the economic aspects of the deal with special focus on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza strip. This phase will be unveiled during the US-led economic conference set to take place in the tiny Persian Gulf monarchy of Bahrain to promote the controversial deal. Already the conference has been dealt a major blow after major global powers, China and Russia, announced they will not be participating. Additionally, Palestinian factions have also presented a united front opposing the Bahrain conference. The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Islamic Jihad and Hamas have called for a total boycott of the Bahrain meeting while urging Arab countries to give the US-led conference a wide berth. It remains to be seen if most Arab regimes will heed the call considering that two of the leading proponents of the 'Deal of the Century, which is an outright betrayal of Palestinian aspirations, are Saudi Crown Prince and de facto leader Mohamed bin Salman and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed who is also the driving force behind UAE's reckless foreign policy.

Therefore, the International Quds Day 2019, has to contend too with the shameful collaboration of reactionary Arab regimes with Israel. It is no longer a secret that many Arab regimes have extensive trade, security, intelligence and diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime much to the chagrin of Arab masses who continue their unwavering support for the liberation of Palestine.

However, despite these challenges, Quds Day 2019 rallies are expected to be historic since various Palestinian groups and factions which previously have had major differences are now united in marking the day whose main theme this year is “No to the Deal of The Century.” Therefore, Quds Day 2019 is poised to herald a series of events that will eventually annihilate Trump's 'Deal of the Century'.

Donald Trump US Qud Day Deal of the Century

