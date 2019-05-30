Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 30 May 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

News

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War

China has accused the United States of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition Israeli regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

UK Premier Resigns, Triggers Leadership Contest

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities

Tensions with Iran Threaten US ’Great Power’ Focus

NATO’s New Strategy: Drives, Ramifications

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

Sudan’s Dim Outlook: How Do Home, Foreign Actors Influence?

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Turkey’s S-400 Contract: Why Does Ankara Insist, Washington Oppose?

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

Why Is Georgia Conservative about Hosting US Base?

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War

Thursday 30 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War

Related Content

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official

US Blacklists Chinese Giant Huawei Amid Trade War

US-China Trade War Escalates

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- China has accused the US of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

"We are against the trade war, but we are not afraid of it," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said on Thursday at a press briefing to preview President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia next week.

"This premeditated instigation of a trade conflict is naked economic terrorism, economic chauvinism, and economic bullying," Zhang told reporters in Beijing, stressing that China opposed the systematic use of "big sticks" such as sanctions, tariffs, and protectionism.

"There is no winner in a trade war," he warned. "This trade conflict will also have a serious negative impact on the development and revival of the global economy."

The world's two largest economies are at loggerheads as trade talks have apparently stalled, with US President Donald Trump hiking tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this month and blacklisting telecommunications giant Huawei.

China has hit back with its own tariff increase that will take effect on June 1, while state media has suggested that Beijing could stop exports of rare earth minerals to the US, depriving Washington of a key resource used to make hi-tech products.

"We advise the US to not underestimate China's ability to safeguard its own development rights and interests, and not to say we didn't warn you," Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece, the People's Daily, said in an editorial on Wednesday, warning that rare earth minerals could be used as a countermeasure.

China produces more than 95 percent of the world's rare earth minerals and the US relies on the Asian superpower for more than 80 percent of its imports.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Economic Terrorism US China Trade War

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranians Hold Vigilance Ritual on 23th Ramadan, Laylat Al-Qadr, in Jamkaran Mosque
Anti-Trump Protests in Japan
Three People Killed in Mosque Attack in Quetta, Pakistan
Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France
Iranians Hold Vigilance Ritual on 23th Ramadan, Laylat Al-Qadr, in Jamkaran Mosque

Iranians Hold Vigilance Ritual on 23th Ramadan, Laylat Al-Qadr, in Jamkaran Mosque

Aftermath of Tornadoes in US
Iranian Secret Underground Missile Facility
Video Captures Bali Volcano Mount Agung Erupting
Mosque Attack Kills 2 Injures 20 in Pakistan