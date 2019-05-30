Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition

Alwaght- Israeli regime's Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

The Knesset on Wednesday voted by 74 to 45 to dissolve itself, setting the Israeli regime on the path to a snap election which is expected to take place in September. Netanyahu had faced a midnight deadline for pulling together a government.

Netanyahu's efforts ultimately fell flat after him and ally Avigdor Lieberman, and a collection of ultra-Orthodox parties failed to agree on a controversial military draft bill for Orthodox religious students.

Lieberman accused Netanyahu of selling out to the interests of the religious right. “We’re natural partners for a right-wing government,” he said of the Likud leader ahead of Wednesday’s vote. “We won’t be partners in a religious-law government.” Lieberman’s support had been crucial to Netanyahu’s coalition-building effort.

Netanyahu won a fifth term in office in the April elections after his right-wing Likud Party won 35 of the Knesset's 120 seats. He had until 21:00 GMT on Wednesday to form a cabinet that controlled at least 61 seats in the 120-member parliament.

But despite weeks of negotiations, he failed to bridge the gap between warring parties in the usurper Zionist regime.