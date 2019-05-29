Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 29 May 2019

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members

Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council

Wednesday 29 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council
Alwaght- Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

Russia Today cited Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu  as saying that "We must renew our efforts to gain a permanent membership of the UN Security Council by further enhancing support from world nations and building a sustained dialogue in favor of UNSC reforms”.

India has emerged as the fastest growing economy with global powers acknowledging India’s growth story.

At present, there are five permanent members of the Security Council – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the US – which all have veto powers to cast aside any resolution which could compromise world stability and security. In addition to the victorious powers in World War II, the chamber also has ten seats for non-permanent members that are elected by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for two-year terms to better represent their geographic regions. These states, however, lack the veto powers awarded to permanent members of the council.

India, an important global power with 1.3 billion people, has been calling for reform of the UNSC for quite some time, along with Brazil, Germany and Japan. It argues that the country has earned the right to contribute to the world’s security.

"The world needs India because the problems and challenges facing the planet today need a humane, holistic vision,”Naidu stressed. “The world needs India because it needs a voice that speaks of peace, non-violence and peaceful coexistence.”

Yet despite calls to reform the UNSC, any changes to the composition of the chamber would require at least two-thirds approval from members of the General Assembly. Furthermore, all permanent members must consent to any expansion of the council to include new veto-yielding states.

 

