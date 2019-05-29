Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander

Alwaght- Iran's enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Major General Hossein Salami said Iran’s enemies had already attempted maximum pressure against Iran in every area — including economic, cultural, and political ones — to no effect, Press TV reported.

“Today, we are a great and invincible power because we have experienced and defeated all of the enemy’s scenarios,” Major General Salami said. “We have been able to shatter enemy psyops and dry up the enemy’s capacity for war.”

He said the power of Iran’s enemies was on the decline whereas the Islamic Republic’s might was growing.

“Today, Iran’s reach is no more confined to within its borders; today, Iran is a robust power in the region,” he said.

The United States recently took a quasi-warlike posture against Iran when it dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber task force, and an amphibious assault ship to the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged Iranian threat.

Iran said it posed no threat to anyone but would defend itself against any aggression.

‘Iran, enemy in final showdown’

Salami reiterated that Iran was undaunted.

“We are not worried by enemy intrigues and are in the last phase of the battle against it,” he said. “We have received so many threats that we are saturated with them.”