  Wednesday 29 May 2019

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander

Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

alwaght.com
Wednesday 29 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr.

Alwaght- Iran's enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Major General Hossein Salami said Iran’s enemies had already attempted maximum pressure against Iran in every area — including economic, cultural, and political ones — to no effect, Press TV reported.

“Today, we are a great and invincible power because we have experienced and defeated all of the enemy’s scenarios,” Major General Salami said. “We have been able to shatter enemy psyops and dry up the enemy’s capacity for war.”

He said the power of Iran’s enemies was on the decline whereas the Islamic Republic’s might was growing.

“Today, Iran’s reach is no more confined to within its borders; today, Iran is a robust power in the region,” he said.

The United States recently took a quasi-warlike posture against Iran when it dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber task force, and an amphibious assault ship to the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged Iranian threat.

Iran said it posed no threat to anyone but would defend itself against any aggression.

‘Iran, enemy in final showdown’

Salami reiterated that Iran was undaunted.

“We are not worried by enemy intrigues and are in the last phase of the battle against it,” he said. “We have received so many threats that we are saturated with them.”

 

Iran IRGC

