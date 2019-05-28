Tensions with Iran Threaten US ’Great Power’ Focus

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President

Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Tensions with Iran Threaten US ’Great Power’ Focus

Tuesday 28 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Tensions with Iran Threaten US ’Great Power’ Focus

Alwaght- As acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan heads to Asia on Tuesday to deliver a major policy speech on the region, increasing tensions with Iran threaten to upend the Pentagon’s strategy to focus on “great power competition” and countering Russia and China, officials and experts say.

FILE PHOTO: Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaking to members of the media aboard a military plane prior to his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

In January 2018, the U.S. military put China and Russia at the center of a new national defense strategy, shifting priorities after more than a decade and a half of focusing on the fight against Islamist militants.

On his first day as acting defense secretary in January, Shanahan told civilian leaders of the U.S. military to focus on “China, China, China.”

But escalating tension with Iran over the past month could impair that focus. The U.S. military has cited what it sees as a threat of potential attack by Iran to deploy hundreds of troops to the region, in addition to Patriot missiles, bombers and the accelerated movement of a carrier strike group.

The United States on Friday announced the deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to bolster defenses against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for this month’s tanker attacks off the United Arab Emirates.

Those deployments are small compared with the nearly 70,000 American troops stationed across the Middle East and Afghanistan and are not enough to change the Pentagon strategy. But a period of protracted tensions could set it back.

“The greatest way to kill the National Defense Strategy and its focus on long-term competition and preparing for the possibility of conflict with China and Russia is to start another war in the Middle East,” said Mara Karlin, a former Pentagon official now with the Brookings Institution.

Karlin said it was not just conflict with Iran that would distract the Pentagon from its own strategy, but that planning itself can consume resources.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Pentagon leadership was spending time discussing the question of what a large-scale conflict with Iran could mean for the focus on China and Russia.

The official said the hope was that the deterrence measures being used by the Pentagon - sending aircraft and ships to the region - would be enough to stave off a major conflict with Iran.

U.S. allies in Asia, as well as China, are highly sensitive to the degree of American focus on their region, said Abraham Denmark, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia.

“They watch very closely our rhetoric, investments, our deployments toward any area outside of Asia, looking and raising questions about the sustainability of American commitment to Asia,” said Denmark, currently with the Woodrow Wilson Center think-tank.

CHINA, CHINA, CHINA?

At the annual Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore later this week , Shanahan is expected to lay out his vision for the Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on China, and what specifically the Pentagon is doing to implement its National Defense Strategy in the region.

The closely watched speech will come at a time of tense relations between China and the United States, which are locked in a series of disputes, most notably a large-scale trade war and a jostling for military influence in the region.

In just the past month, the United States has carried out two operations in the South China Sea and a transit through the strategic Taiwan Strait, moves that have angered China.

A senior U.S. defense official said Shanahan’s speech in Singapore would emphasize continuity in the American commitment to the region.

“There’s a lot of things that as a global power we have to be able to attend to. But this trip is about kind of showing and underscoring how our commitment (to Asia) is playing out,” the official said.

In his first trip to the region as acting defense secretary, Shanahan will also visit Indonesia, South Korea and Japan. The former Boeing Co. executive, whom President Donald Trump intends to nominate formally for defense secretary, is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart in Singapore.

The Pentagon will also release a new report on U.S. military strategy for the region that will highlight areas where the United States is making investments and alliances in the region, the official said.

 “China can change the world... we can’t afford to lose in Asia. Asia is the crown jewel,” said Elbridge Colby, who led the Pentagon’s development of the National Defense Strategy.

“So we have to stay in the Middle East, but you’ve got to turn down the temperature and the demand signal,” said Colby, currently with the Center for a New American Security

Source: Reuters 

