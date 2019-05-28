Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 28 May 2019

Editor's Choice

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

News

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President

Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport

European Parliament Elections: Right Vs. Left

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Turkey’s S-400 Contract: Why Does Ankara Insist, Washington Oppose?

Idlib Liberation Op Looming amid Ceasefire Collapse

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

Tuesday 28 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

Related Content

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Jean-Yves Le Drian described as a "dirty war" the Saud-led military campaign on Yemen that has claimed lives of tens of thousands of people and plunged the country deep into what the UN calls worst humanitarian crisis in the world today.

The French top diplomats demand came while Paris has confirmed on Wednesday that a new shipment of weapons will head for Saudi Arabia, despite reports that Riyadh is using the arms in the Yemen war.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly told BFM television the weapons would be loaded onto a Saudi cargo ship scheduled to arrive Wednesday in the French port of Le Havre.

She refused to identify the types of arms, but reiterated France's stance that they have been used only for defensive purposes by Saudi Arabia since it began its Yemen offensive in 2015.

"As far as the French government is aware, we have no proof that the victims in Yemen are the result of the use of French weapons," Parly said.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement. Ever since its onset, the aggression has killed tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians

The UN has warned that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

According to a December 2018 report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

A number of Western countries, including the US and Britain, and France, are also accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.

Pressure has been mounting on the French government after the investigative news site Disclose leaked a classified military note last month detailing the use of French tanks and artillery in Yemen war. Disclose alleged the new shipment included eight truck-mounted Caesar howitzers, though a government source told AFP this week that such cannons were not part of the delivery.

The revelations prompted arms sales watchdog ASER to file a complaint with the Paris administrative court on Monday, calling for an urgent end to French arms shipments to the Persian Gulf.

“The court has between 72 hours and a month to rule on our complaint. Technically, if the shipment is still in French waters, the court can halt the delivery,” said Benoît Muracciole, head of ASER, in an interview with FRANCE 24.

According to Muracciole, the French government’s strategy is to continue the sale of weapons while feigning ignorance of whether or not they are being used against civilians.

“Knowledge of war crimes being committed is crucial,” said Muracciole. “The truth is France has been aware of war crimes in Yemen since they were documented by the UN.”

France 24 cited Andrew Smith of the Campaign Against Arms Trade NGO as saying that "The Saudi regime is one of the most brutal dictatorships in the world, and has inflicted a terrible humanitarian crisis on Yemen. The destruction would not have been possible without the complicity and support of arms-dealing governments".

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

France Yemen Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Anti-Trump Protests in Japan
Three People Killed in Mosque Attack in Quetta, Pakistan
Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France
Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli
Anti-Trump Protests in Japan

Anti-Trump Protests in Japan

Iranian Secret Underground Missile Facility
Video Captures Bali Volcano Mount Agung Erupting
Mosque Attack Kills 2 Injures 20 in Pakistan
Terrorists Leave behind Weapons, Ammo in Daraa, Syria