US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia

  Tuesday 28 May 2019

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine

Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but Trump will “never see the end of Iran”, the West Asian country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia

Tuesday 28 May 2019

Tuesday 28 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia
Alwaght- Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

"As for [US] President [Donald] Trump’s decision to send 1,500 troops in addition to those deployed in the Middle East and North Africa region, well, you know, always when the military potential grows, the risks increases," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow on Monday after a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"I very much hope that the sensible voices that are heard from Washington, including the respected former military leaders, politicians, diplomats about the recklessness of the idea of war against Iran, will be heard," he added.

The United States remarkably stoked tensions with Iran in May 2018 when the US president pulled his country out of a nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and re-imposed harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticisms.

The tensions saw a sharp rise on the first anniversary of Washington’s exit from the deal, reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries -- the United States, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany -- in 2015, as the US moved to ratchet up the pressure on Iran by tightening its oil sanctions and building up its military presence in the region.

Washington has sent military reinforcements, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, a squadron of B-52 bombers, and a battery of patriot missiles, to the Middle East.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that 1,500 additional troops would be sent to the Middle East, in what officials described as a “force protection” measure against alleged Iranian threats. Trump also claimed the deployment is "mostly protective."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday dismissed the US claims against Iran as "fabricated allegations to justify beefed up US military presence in the region, " saying Washington’s decision to deploy additional troops to the Middle East is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Tehran has repeatedly announced that it would not be the initiator of any war, but reserves the right to self-defense and will give a crushing response to any act of aggression.

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that the US presence in the Middle East is at its "weakest in history", amid spiraling tensions between the two countries.

"The Americans have been present in the region since 1833 and they are currently at the weakest state throughout the history of their presence in West Asia, and have the minimum number of warships in the Persian Gulf," Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, the second-in-command of the IRGC, said.

Russia welcomes Iran non-aggression initiative with Persian Gulf states

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Russian diplomat hailed a proposal by the Iranian foreign minister to conclude a non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf countries as the first step to reduce regional tensions.

"Perhaps, agreeing not to attack each other is the first step to defuse the tensions. We would consider such an agreement to be beneficial," Lavrov said.

Zarif said in Baghdad on Sunday that Iran has offered to sign non-aggression agreements with all countries in the Persian Gulf region and those offers are still on the table.

At a press conference alongside his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Zarif also said that Iran sought the best of relations with the Persian Gulf littoral countries and would welcome any proposals for dialog and de-escalation toward that end.

Lavrov also said that his Iranian counterpart's suggestion was in line with a "well-known and old" Russian initiative to create a "security concept" for the Persian Gulf, noting, however, that "no common position" had been formulated among the Arabs about this initiative so far.

"I believe that any way we should move on toward creating such a concept, such a security system, and we should start with easy steps, such as being transparent about military matters, inviting each other to take part in drills and elaborating other measures aimed at boosting trust," Lavrov said.

He added that Russia would like to see the Arab League, the European Union, the United Nations and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council as the guarantors of this security system.

In an exclusive interview with the CNN broadcast on Tuesday, Zarif warned that the United States is “playing a very, very dangerous game” by beefing up its military presence in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister criticized the US for sending military reinforcements to the Middle East and said, “Having all these military assets in a small waterway is in and of itself prone to accident, particularly when you have people who are interested in accidents. So extreme prudence is required and the United States is playing a very, very dangerous game.”

 

