Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 28 May 2019

Editor's Choice

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

News

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine

Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but Trump will “never see the end of Iran”, the West Asian country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister

Baghdad Green Zone Attack: Possible Scenarios

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Sudan’s Dim Outlook: How Do Home, Foreign Actors Influence?

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically

Sanders Vows to Prevent Trump, Bolton from Waging War with Iran

European Parliament Elections: Right Vs. Left

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

US Economic Terrorism: Bases, Goals

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow

Tuesday 28 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow

Related Content

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

The meeting, set to be held on May 28-29, comes at a time of enhanced diplomatic efforts to revive stalled talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Monday that a 14-member delegation was heading to Moscow, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the group's top political leader. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's chief negotiator, will also attend the talks.

The delegation is also expected to meet Afghan politicians and elders on Wednesday to discuss the future of the country.

From the Afghan political establishment, former President Hamid Karzai is set to make an appearance on the sidelines for informal talks. A spokesman for the former president confirmed that he was travelling to Moscow along with officials from his office.

And a spokesman for Afghanistan's high peace council, tasked with helping facilitate peace talks between Kabul government and the Taliban, will attend, said Karim Khalili, who heads the body.

The potential talks would mark the second time leaders from the militant group have met with opposition leaders in Russia. In February, a rare summit that saw the former foes praying together and chatting over meals.

The Taliban have so far refused to negotiate with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who has said talks should include Kabul. President Ghani has recently announced his government’s own spring offensive, dubbed Operation Khalid, against the militant group last month.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Taliban ended in the Qatari capital Doha with no tangible progress. The Taliban have said peace negotiations were stumbling over the fundamental question of when foreign forces would depart the war-ravaged country.

The US, however, has refused to agree to a withdrawal as part of an eventual deal until the Taliban put in place security guarantees, a ceasefire, and other commitments.

Moscow appears to be gaining influence in the ongoing process. last month, the US announced that Washington had reached a consensus with China and Russia on the key formula for a peace deal it is negotiating in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s five-year rule over at least three quarters of Afghanistan came to an end following the US invasion of the country in 2001. However, 18 years on, Washington is seeking truce with the militants, who still control large swathes of land in the country.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Afghanistan Taliban Russia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Three People Killed in Mosque Attack in Quetta, Pakistan
Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France
Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli
Children Main Victim of Saud Aggression on Yemeni Nation
Three People Killed in Mosque Attack in Quetta, Pakistan

Three People Killed in Mosque Attack in Quetta, Pakistan

Video Captures Bali Volcano Mount Agung Erupting
Mosque Attack Kills 2 Injures 20 in Pakistan
Terrorists Leave behind Weapons, Ammo in Daraa, Syria
Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen