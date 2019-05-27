What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but Trump will “never see the end of Iran”, the West Asian country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque A prominent Afghan Islamic scholar was killed and another 16 people wounded in a blast during Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque.

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack The Yemeni forces on Thursday carried out a retaliatory drone attack for the third time in three days on Saudi Najran airport.

Russia Vows Action after US Radar Deployment in Norway Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over the deployment of a US radar in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US Call to Dismantle Palestinian Refugee Agency Rejected The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees on Thursday rejected a US call to dismantle the agency.

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed, wounded, and captured.

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Monday 27 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Alwaght- A couple of days after the Western media started their speculations about possible US deployment of the troops to West Asia, President Donald Trump finally on Friday said that he will send 1,500 troops to the region to serve beside the already-operating US forces there. He said that the new forces will have “mostly protective” role, adding that 900 of them will be new to the region and the remaining are returning to the region as their service is extended. According to the Pentagon, the fresh forces will include engineers as well as experts with the expertise to operate the Patriot missile systems and reconnaissance aircraft.

In a situation that over the past few weeks the Western media, and the White House officials inducing National Security Advisor John Bolton, have launched a propaganda about the massive deployment of the US troops to the region to counter Iran, the move to send a small number of troops signals that the US has shifted to the defensive and de-escalating mode after two weeks of aggressive positions. But what is making the White House war hawks retreat?

Threats of large-scale damages to US interests

In the US foreign policy prioritization of the goals and vital interests for expansion of the US presence and influence across the world, West Asia region since the WWII has been of great significance to the American strategists. This importance stems from the huge energy reserves and the region’s impact on global developments. That is what has driven Washington over the past decades to engineer the regional security system or even redesign the geographical borders with the aim to synchronize the regional developments with the US pursuit of interests, using hard power and military action.

However, the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, as well as the Arab uprisings that ushered in a period of Islamic awakening, pushed the American decision makers to the vision that war and chaos cannot necessarily bring them favorable results. Rather, their policy may backfire and pose dangers more than ever to the US and its regional allies’ interests. Syria and Yemen conflicts are two main exhibitions of Washington’s experience of failure.

The US is well aware that with regard to the sway of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance across the region, risks to its, and allies’ vital interests are very close if they choose to escalate the tensions with Tehran. The consequences, the Americans know, will impact the global economy and oil prices to Washington’s detriment.

Presidential elections

The US presidential election race officially started last week. The Democratic rivals of Trump started their inter-party competition for a final challenger of the president. Trump embarks on the presidential campaign while over the past three years, except for economic promises, he failed to realize his campaign vows. In fact, Trump’s policies are suffering from lack of a clear strategy of implementation before the 2020 race arrives. Examples are the trade war with China and the South Korea denuclearization. So, Trump’s rivals will be largely openhanded to challenge his track record in broad internal and external areas.

In the middle of this, any adventure, plot, or confrontation in the Persian Gulf will bring full collapse for his already-faltering political position in the home politics.

Home objections

The broad home opposition to Trump’s unilateral actions, including the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal which many argue was in stark contrast to the American interests was another factor driving the White House leaders away from further escalation of tensions with Iran.

Trump blasted the nuclear agreement, signed by the US and five world powers with Iran, under the previous president Barack Obama and pulled out of it. He hoped he could secure a better deal through pressuring Iran economically and without making the past concessions to Tehran. But predictably, the Iranian officials negatively responded to the talks calls under pressure and military action threats. That is what has driven a large number of home strategists and elites to oppose the president’s escalatory moves.

On the other hand, it should be taken into account that the US public are not ready to approve of involvement in another war, mainly serving the interests of the arms corporations and the wealthy pro-Israeli lobbyists and leaving the economic burden on the taxpayers. After all, one factor helped Trump win the 2016 race was his argument that the last decades’ military spending and wars in West Asia were damaging to the Americans’ welfare and economic conditions.

Pressing with the deal of the century

Yet another reason that White House seeks to ease the tensions with Iran is the preparation to unveil “the deal of the century”, an initiative that is expected to officialize occupation of the Palestinian territories and strip the Palestinian refugees of their right to return to their motherland. While all of the Palestinians have unified their voice against the Trump-sponsored initiative and brought to an impasse the US hopes of the deal implementation, Washington last week announced it will co-host an economic summit in Bahrain on the investment in the Palestinian territories. The aim is obviously to gain legitimacy to its plan by engaging the Arab countries in the project and bribing the Palestinians into accepting the deal. Prerequisite to this is relative calm in the occupied Palestinian territories and prevention of a war between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian groups, Lebanon, and Syria. Of course, a confrontation between Washington and Tehran in the Persian Gulf will prompt an encounter between the Israelis and Axis of Resistance in the region, that could be a final nail into the deal of the century’s coffin.

 

