Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Alwaght- Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

The al-Masirah TV channel reported on Sunday that the Yemeni Air Force and allied Popular Committees used a Qasif-K2 combat drone after accurate intelligence gathering, adding that the mission had been accomplished.

Yemeni forces have also shot down a hostile spy drone east of Jabal al-Dudud in Jizan region.

A military source told the TV channel that the unmanned aerial vehicle was being “operated by the forces of aggression".

Yemeni forces have stepped up retaliatory attacks inside Saudi Arabia, which has been waging a war against Yemen since March 2015. The military offensive has already claimed tens of thousands of Yemeni lives.

Over the past week, Yemeni fighters launched three drone attacks on the airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region. A US-made Patriot missile battery at the airport was reportedly targeted in the attacks.

A Yemeni Qasef-2K combat drone has reportedly targeted a Patriot surface-to-air missile system at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s border region of Najran.

A drone strike was carried out deep inside Saudi territory on two oil pumping stations on May 14.

Ansarullah warned that the attack ushered in a new phase of large-scale retaliatory attacks against vital targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.