Sanders Vows to Prevent Trump, Bolton from Waging War with Iran

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 May 2019

Editor's Choice

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

News

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah

The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities Hackers reportedly have obtained US National Security Agency’s most powerful cyber weapon and are using the malware against American cities.

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced some Arab regime’s bid to normalize ties with Israeli regime and called for cancellation of a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of Donald Trump’s controversial "deal of the century".

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but Trump will “never see the end of Iran”, the West Asian country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque A prominent Afghan Islamic scholar was killed and another 16 people wounded in a blast during Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque.

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack The Yemeni forces on Thursday carried out a retaliatory drone attack for the third time in three days on Saudi Najran airport.

Russia Vows Action after US Radar Deployment in Norway Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over the deployment of a US radar in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US Call to Dismantle Palestinian Refugee Agency Rejected The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees on Thursday rejected a US call to dismantle the agency.

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed, wounded, and captured.

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base Britain suffered a shocking defeat at the UN over its control of the Chagos Islands, home to the Diego Garcia military base that is leased to the United States.

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week

Leaked NSA Malware Turned against US Cities

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia

Sanders Vows to Prevent Trump, Bolton from Waging War with Iran

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah

Three-Day Gaza War: Outcomes, Consequences

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

Baghdad Green Zone Attack: Possible Scenarios

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport

What Does Saudi King Seek behind Call for Arab Summits?

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Enriched Uranium Exports

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey

What’s Causing Intensified Israeli Violence against Palestinians?

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Sanders Vows to Prevent Trump, Bolton from Waging War with Iran

Sunday 26 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Sanders Vows to Prevent Trump, Bolton from Waging War with Iran
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

US presidential candidate in 2020 polls, Senator Bernie Sanders, has vowed to “prevent” President Donald Trump and his National Security Adviser John Bolton from taking the country into a war with Iran, further calling the American president a “pathological liar” that’s leading the nation towards authoritarian rule.

"Right now, this minute, I am doing everything that I can -- working, by the way, with some honest conservatives in the Senate -- to prevent Donald Trump and John Bolton from taking us into a war in Iran," he declared during a speech on Saturday at his first political rally in his home state of Vermont since announcing his presidential bid in February.

The veteran senator further emphasized that he regards a US war with Iran “much more destructive, if you can believe it, than the war in Iraq,” adding that it “could lead us, literally, to perpetual warfare in that region."

Attacking the hawkish US president and his reckless political rhetoric, Sanders also said, "Sadly, we have a president who is a pathological liar and that he says whatever he wants without regard to the truth."

"You know that we have a president who has no understanding or respect for the Constitution of the United States, and the separation of powers, and is attempting to move -- every single day -- this country into an authoritarian form of government,” he stressed.

Trump ‘most dangerous’ US president in modern history

In an interview with NBC News last month Sanders had also described Trump as "the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country."

Sanders went on to underline that he was launching his campaign “with confidence, optimism and love,” adding that he refused to allow for the nation to be led by "greed, hatred and lies.”

“The underlying principles of our government will not be racism, will not be sexism, will not be xenophobia and will not be religious bigotry – and all the other mean-spirited beliefs of the Trump administration," the senator emphasized, pledging: "The principles of our government will be based on justice: economic justice, racial justice, social justice, and environmental justice.”

‘Trump has so wantonly lied and misconstrued the facts’

Another 2020 US presidential hopeful, Democratic Congressman Robert “Beto” O’Rourke of Texas also denounced Trump’s recent deployment of hundreds of troops to the Middle East, accusing him of lying and misconstruing facts in what Washington claims to be "Iran's threat."

In an interview on Saturday with CBS News ‘Face the Nation’ program that will be aired on Sunday, the lawmaker pointed to Trump’s senior aides -- including Bolton, who has a reputation for a hawkish stance against Iran – saying that the White House risked sending the US to war over "misconstrued facts."

"I have a really hard time believing this administration and believing a- a president who has so wantonly lied and misconstrued the facts at every single turn to his own gain. I'm- I'm suspicious of a national security team that has so often called for war," O'Rourke emphasized.

"You have someone in- in-- Bolton, who has publicly said that he wants regime change in Iran," he further underlined, warning that a war with the country would leave hundreds of thousands dead.

The congressman went on to stress that Trump’s decision to send troops to the region to counter a supposed threat from Iran would only provoke conflict and draw the US into war.

"President Trump is escalating tensions, is provoking yet another war in the Middle East where we find ourselves already engaged in war in so many countries- in Iraq in Syria in Yemen, not too far from there in Libya and in Afghanistan," O’Rourke warned. "[W]e don't need another war. We need to find a way to work with allies and partners and in some cases with our enemies."

Sen. Paul urges Trump not to listen to ‘neocons’

O’Rourke’s remarks echoed those of Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul who called on the US president to reconsider his announcement on Friday while urging Trump not to listen to "neocons" close to him in a clear reference to Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

 “This escalation doesn’t get us out of our decades long, seemingly endless wars Mr. President. Trust your instincts and follow what you ran on, not the neocons around who want to repeat past mistakes,” Paul tweeted.

‘We learned nothing from the experience in Iraq’

Yet another Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg -- a former naval intelligence officer, Afghanistan war veteran and current Mayor of South Bend, Indian – also blasted Trump during a Friday campaign event in New Hampshire.

Buttigieg further insisted that Trump “now seems to be setting us on a course that could lead to violent confrontation,” according to US-based Fox News.

He later told reporters that “I’m very worried because we have steps towards confrontation in Iran that almost make it seem as though we learned nothing from the experience in Iraq.”

Tehran has time and again asserted that it is not seeking war, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region amid the US military buildup in the Middle East.

Source: Press TV

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bernie Sanders Donald Trump Iran

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France
Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli
Children Main Victim of Saud Aggression on Yemeni Nation
Yellow Vests Protesters Hit Streets of Paris for 27th Weekend in Row
Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France

Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France

Mosque Attack Kills 2 Injures 20 in Pakistan
Terrorists Leave behind Weapons, Ammo in Daraa, Syria
Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen
Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Take to Tel Avivs Eurovision Venue