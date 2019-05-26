Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 May 2019

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to "successful defiance" of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report

US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report

The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but Trump will “never see the end of Iran”, the West Asian country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque A prominent Afghan Islamic scholar was killed and another 16 people wounded in a blast during Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque.

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack The Yemeni forces on Thursday carried out a retaliatory drone attack for the third time in three days on Saudi Najran airport.

Russia Vows Action after US Radar Deployment in Norway Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over the deployment of a US radar in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US Call to Dismantle Palestinian Refugee Agency Rejected The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees on Thursday rejected a US call to dismantle the agency.

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed, wounded, and captured.

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base Britain suffered a shocking defeat at the UN over its control of the Chagos Islands, home to the Diego Garcia military base that is leased to the United States.

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait The United States said it sent two warships ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest military provocation against China in the strategic waterway

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr. - A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has said that US naval vessels across the region are under full watch of Iran’s IRGC and Army Forces.

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

alwaght.com
US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report

Sunday 26 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Army to Promote 100s of Psychological Operations Soldiers: Report
Alwaght- The US Army’s first Special Forces Command is set to promote 300 psychological operations sergeants later this month at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina the US-based Military.com  reported, describing it as a record-breaking promotion ceremony.

"It will be the largest single promotion ceremony ever conducted for an Army Special Operations military occupational specialty," said a recent news release from 1st Special Forces Command as cited in a Friday report by news outlet.

According to the press release, psyop non-commissioned officers are expected to operate successfully in austere environments and have a primary mission to persuade local populations to support US military forces.

“They are expected to interact with US ambassadors, senior country team members, and host-nation officials on a daily basis,” it added.

It further claimed, "That extensive investment in psyop soldiers, combined with the operating environments in which these soldiers perform and the importance and sensitivity of their missions, warranted an increase in rank."

A recent review found that the current psyop rank authorizations were inadequate to account for soldiers with extensive training and education in influence theory, human dynamics, psychology, sociology, language, culture and politics, according to the release.

According to the report, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), Maj. Gen. John Deedrick, will preside over the ceremony that will “result in a redesign in the rank structure for psyop units within the command.”

 

