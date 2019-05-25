US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks, a day after the Pentagon announced 1,500 troops would be sent to the West Asia in what officials described as a “force protection” measure against alleged Iranian threats.

US President Donald Trump also claimed the deployment is "mostly protective."

Zarif dismissed the US claims against Iran as "fabricated allegations to justify beefed up US military presence in the region."

“The Americans have made such allegations to justify their hostile policies and to raise tensions in the Persian Gulf," the Iranian foreign minister added.

"Increased US presence in our region is extremely dangerous and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be addressed," the official IRNA news agency quoted Zarif as saying.

The decision was announced only a day after Trump said he did not think additional American troops were needed in the Mideast.

Tensions have escalated since the US sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to intelligence reports suggesting an imminent attack.

Iran has dismissed the alleged intelligence as fake and slammed the deployments as a psychological warfare.

Trump on Friday also cited “threats from Iran” to justify the sale of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries without congressional approval.

Since taking office, the president has expressed an array of conflicting positions toward Iran, ranging from wanting dialogue with Tehran to threatening the country "the official end".

Zarif said on Friday the remarks reflected Trump’s real attitude toward the Iranian people, as opposed to his more usual claims that his administration cared about the Iranian people.

He also said, "Iran will see the end of Trump, but he will never see the end of Iran."

Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of a multilateral deal with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions on the country.

He has recently ratcheted up pressure on Iran by halting a waiver for other countries to import crude oil from the Islamic Republic.

Major General Gholamali Rashid said talking about security and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is not possible without considering the interests of the Iranian nation, including the export of oil.

‘Slightest stupidity’ will cost US its warships

Another Iranian military official called on the US to move cautiously in the Persian Gulf.

"America...is sending two warships to the region,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran's military command, told the Mizan news agency.

“If they commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the bottom of the sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two new secret weapons,” he said.

An assistant to Iran's army chief Brigadier General Hassan Seifi also called on "rational Americans and experienced US commanders" to rein in Washington's "radical elements".