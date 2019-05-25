Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 May 2019

Editor's Choice

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

News

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria’s Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but Trump will “never see the end of Iran”, the West Asian country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque A prominent Afghan Islamic scholar was killed and another 16 people wounded in a blast during Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque.

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack The Yemeni forces on Thursday carried out a retaliatory drone attack for the third time in three days on Saudi Najran airport.

Russia Vows Action after US Radar Deployment in Norway Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over the deployment of a US radar in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US Call to Dismantle Palestinian Refugee Agency Rejected The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees on Thursday rejected a US call to dismantle the agency.

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed, wounded, and captured.

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base Britain suffered a shocking defeat at the UN over its control of the Chagos Islands, home to the Diego Garcia military base that is leased to the United States.

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait The United States said it sent two warships ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest military provocation against China in the strategic waterway

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr. - A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has said that US naval vessels across the region are under full watch of Iran’s IRGC and Army Forces.

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone

European Parliament Elections: Right Vs. Left

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official

Sudan’s Dim Outlook: How Do Home, Foreign Actors Influence?

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Will Trump Regime War Hawks Attack Iran Militarily?

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

Three-Day Gaza War: Outcomes, Consequences

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei

What Does Congress Syria Letter to Trump Indicate?

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Moscow Security Conference: Revising Global Security Order

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander

Turkey’s S-400 Contract: Why Does Ankara Insist, Washington Oppose?

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM

Saturday 25 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Decision to Send More Forces to West Asia ’Very Dangerous’: Iran FM

Related Content

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr.

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister warned on Saturday the US decision to send 1,500 troops to the West Asia is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks, a day after the Pentagon announced 1,500 troops would be sent to the West Asia in what officials described as a “force protection” measure against alleged Iranian threats.

US President Donald Trump also claimed the deployment is "mostly protective." 

Zarif dismissed the US claims against Iran as "fabricated allegations to justify beefed up US military presence in the region."

“The Americans have made such allegations to justify their hostile policies and to raise tensions in the Persian Gulf," the Iranian foreign minister added. 

"Increased US presence in our region is extremely dangerous and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be addressed," the official IRNA news agency quoted Zarif as saying.

The decision was announced only a day after Trump said he did not think additional American troops were needed in the Mideast.

Tensions have escalated since the US sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to intelligence reports suggesting an imminent attack.

Iran has dismissed the alleged intelligence as fake and slammed the deployments as a psychological warfare.

Trump on Friday also cited “threats from Iran” to justify the sale of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries without congressional approval.

Since taking office, the president has expressed an array of conflicting positions toward Iran, ranging from wanting dialogue with Tehran to threatening the country "the official end". 

Zarif said on Friday the remarks reflected Trump’s real attitude toward the Iranian people, as opposed to his more usual claims that his administration cared about the Iranian people.  

He also said, "Iran will see the end of Trump, but he will never see the end of Iran." 

Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of a multilateral deal with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions on the country. 

He has recently ratcheted up pressure on Iran by halting a waiver for other countries to import crude oil from the Islamic Republic. 

Major General Gholamali Rashid said talking about security and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is not possible without considering the interests of the Iranian nation, including the export of oil.

‘Slightest stupidity’ will cost US its warships 

Another Iranian military official called on the US to move cautiously in the Persian Gulf.

"America...is sending two warships to the region,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran's military command, told the Mizan news agency.

“If they commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the bottom of the sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two new secret weapons,” he said.

An assistant to Iran's army chief Brigadier General Hassan Seifi also called on "rational Americans and experienced US commanders" to rein in Washington's "radical elements".

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran US West Asia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France
Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli
Children Main Victim of Saud Aggression on Yemeni Nation
Yellow Vests Protesters Hit Streets of Paris for 27th Weekend in Row
Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France

Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France

Mosque Attack Kills 2 Injures 20 in Pakistan
Terrorists Leave behind Weapons, Ammo in Daraa, Syria
Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen
Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Take to Tel Avivs Eurovision Venue