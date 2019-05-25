Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia

Alwaght- A Russian general has warned on Friday that terrorists in Syria's Idlib are preparing vehicles filled with explosives to break through army defensive positions.

The commander of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said more than 800 militants, at least seven tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 15 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns have already arrived in the southwest of the Idlib de-escalation zone. Illegal armed groups are bringing in reinforcements, weapons and military equipment to the town of Kafr Nabudah in Hama province, Sputnik News reported.

"We have received information that the leaders of these terrorist groups have ordered to prepare up to four vehicles filled with explosives and driven by suicide bombers, in order to break through the Syrian army defenses," Kupchishin said at a daily briefing.

On Tuesday, Kupchishin said during a briefing that militants from the Nusra Front terrorist group attempted to attack Syrian army positions using tanks and vehicles filled with explosives.

He revealed that terrorists in Syria were planning chemical attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone, as well as in the west of Aleppo province.

He added that terrorists operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone possess significant quantities of poisonous substances for use in staged provocations aimed at accusing the Syrian army of "chemical attacks" against the civilian population.

Over the past two weeks, terrorists have reportedly increased the number of attacks on Syria's northwestern provinces, in particular in Idlib.

In early May, terrorists escalated attack fequency in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. They have also attempted to attack Syrian army positions in the region. Government forces have responded by amplifying attacks on terrorists in the province of Idlib.

Syrian forces are targeting Nusra Front* terror group depots, artillery positions and observation posts.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with forces backing the country's leader, President Assad, fighting numerous opposition groups backed by Western states, as well as militants and terrorist organizations.