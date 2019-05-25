US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 May 2019

Editor's Choice

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

News

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week

French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections The US administration announced on Friday that it will go ahead with a $8.1 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies despite the bloody aggression they have launched on Yemen. The Trump’s administration , claimed that "Iranian aggression" presents a national security emergency which gives the president authority to bypass congressional objections.

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone Indian and Pakistani militaries have tested powerful bombs recently despite the countries leaders’ exchange of polite pleasantries.

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically Qatar said on Friday demands of the Palestinian people need to be addressed in any peace plan between Palestinian and Israeli regime, refuting US President Donald Trump’s so-called "Deal of the Century".

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official China rebuked US officials on Friday for lying to the public about the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Iran to see End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but Trump will “never see the end of Iran”, the West Asian country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque A prominent Afghan Islamic scholar was killed and another 16 people wounded in a blast during Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque.

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack The Yemeni forces on Thursday carried out a retaliatory drone attack for the third time in three days on Saudi Najran airport.

Russia Vows Action after US Radar Deployment in Norway Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over the deployment of a US radar in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US Call to Dismantle Palestinian Refugee Agency Rejected The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees on Thursday rejected a US call to dismantle the agency.

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed, wounded, and captured.

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base Britain suffered a shocking defeat at the UN over its control of the Chagos Islands, home to the Diego Garcia military base that is leased to the United States.

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait The United States said it sent two warships ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest military provocation against China in the strategic waterway

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr. - A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has said that US naval vessels across the region are under full watch of Iran’s IRGC and Army Forces.

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase Moscow condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey intended to force the country to cancel a deal to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Sudan’s Dim Outlook: How Do Home, Foreign Actors Influence?

European Parliament Elections: Right Vs. Left

US Officials Lie about US-China Trade War: Official

Qatar Deems US Plan on Palestine not Fair Politically

Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week

Iran to see End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister

India, Pakistan Test Bombs despite Leaders’ Soft Tone

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Saudi Executions Caused by Uprising Fear, Greenlighted by West

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’

What’s Behind Iranian FM’s Fresh Moves?

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Turkey’s S-400 Contract: Why Does Ankara Insist, Washington Oppose?

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Saturday 25 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Related Content

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase

Turkey’s S-400 Contract: Why Does Ankara Insist, Washington Oppose?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Recently, the "Defence One" website, which belongs to the Atlantic Media Group, revealed that the US State Department is running a project called "The European Recapitalisation Incentive Programme" that aims to deliver US military equipment to five Balkan countries and one Central European state (Slovakia).

Greece is among those countries, and it's reported to receive $25 million as an investment incentive for the purchase of US arms and the rejection of Russian or Chinese weapons. Both the timing and the content of the publication seem to be particularly significant, given the "tense" relations between the US and Turkey.

Christodoulos Yialouridis, professor of international politics at Panteion University, points out that the budget of $25 million is "not a serious amount", adding that this money is not enough to meet Greece's military needs. According to the expert, it's possible that Washington's ultimate goal may might not be the financial support for Athens, but "sending specific messages to specific recipients".

"I'd say we shouldn't pay particular attention to the possibility of getting those $25 million," Mr. Yialouridis says.

He believes that the hidden message of the publication is that "Washington currently supports Athens. That is, the US wants to show that Americans are leaning more towards Athens and less towards Ankara".

Moreover, according to Professor Yialouridis, given the escalation of tensions between Washington and Ankara, the publication is not accidental, as it is about US strategic interests in the Eastern Mediterranean region. In other words, the publication is a message sent to a real recipient — Turkey, which currently has issues with the US regarding the supply Russian S-400s.

At the same time, they are showing their support for Greece, the professor says. "In this dispute with Ankara, Washington "is putting Greece forward as a wedge" or as a lever to make President Erdogan stop "flirting" with Moscow and take a position that is in line with NATO's objectives in the Eastern Mediterranean region," he says.

"Since the Second World War, the United States has been a country that uses or exploits — depending on the perspective — the position and role of Greece in order to display it as a loyal ally and as a follower of Washington's directives," Yialouridis concludes.

"No Benefit to Greece"

Retired Lieutenant General of the Greek Air Force Pavlos Christus agrees with Professor Yialouridis and considers it inconceivable "to buy US military systems to prevent the supply of equivalent systems from other countries".

At the same time, he warns that "the accumulation of weapons systems in Greece is unlikely to provide greater security". And the reason is simple: "You shouldn't play with only one player, because that way you become absolutely dependent on them".

Therefore, Mr. Pavlos Christus is opposed to Greece's accession to the European Recapitalisation Incentive Programme, considering that it will be of no benefit to the Greek side. "Such a development is not in our favour," he repeats. In this context, he believes it's necessary to achieve pluralism in the supply of military equipment, inviting Greece to turn to other directions, such as the European and Russian defence industries.

Moreover, according to him, "the issue of the defence systems supply is also related to the evolution of the Greek defence industry".

"Without it, we are forced to be dependent on foreign suppliers, not produce anything and pay too much for the supply of defence systems", the retired lieutenant general concludes.

Source: Sputnik News

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Turkey S-400

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France
Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli
Children Main Victim of Saud Aggression on Yemeni Nation
Yellow Vests Protesters Hit Streets of Paris for 27th Weekend in Row
Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France

Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France

Mosque Attack Kills 2 Injures 20 in Pakistan
Terrorists Leave behind Weapons, Ammo in Daraa, Syria
Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen
Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Take to Tel Avivs Eurovision Venue