Yellow Vests in Paris Streets for 28 Week

Alwaght- French Yellow Vests have poured into streets of Paris for Week 28 of protests against President Macron and his political cronies.

The Yellow Vests protests started in France in mid-November 2018 over planned fuel tax hikes.

While the French authorities abandoned their plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, activists continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with the government's policies.