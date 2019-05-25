Iran to see End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister

Alwaght- Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but Trump will “never see the end of Iran”, the West Asian country's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Last week, Trump had tweeted, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.” That tweet came unprovoked, and was the latest in a series of abusive remarks by the 45th president of the United States against Iran. On Thursday, Trump also called Iran “a nation of terror.”

Asked by a reporter about those remarks, Foreign Minister Zarif who was visiting neighboring Pakistan said they reflected Trump’s real attitude toward the Iranian people, as opposed to his more usual claims that his administration cared about the Iranian people.

Iran has been around for thousands of years and will continue to stand, he said, and a country that has newly arrived on the block has no right to talk about Iran like that.

Zarif said Trump was attempting to impose his political view on Iran through economic sanctions, including with sanctions on food and medicine. That is terrorism, he said.

The label “terrorist” is thus only befitting of the US president himself, he said.

Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of a multilateral deal with Iran last year. His administration has been imposing sanctions on the country ever since. The US president claims he wants another deal with the Islamic Republic and has said he is ready to negotiate.

Iran has rejected the prospect of talks with America until it changes its approach.