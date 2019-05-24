Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque

Alwaght-A prominent Afghan Islamic scholar was killed and another 16 people wounded in a blast during Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which took place at the Al-Taqwa mosque in eastern Kabul, where Mawlawi Samiullah Raihan had been the imam, or prayer leader.

The explosion happened at around 1:20pm Kabul time during Friday in Paktia Kot area in Kabul.

Jan Agha, a district police official, said the bomb was planted in the microphone used by the prayer leader, Mawlawi Samiullah Raihan, during Friday prayers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban and the ISIS groups regularly stage attacks in the country's capital.

Raihan was relatively well known in Kabul, as he appeared frequently on religious shows broadcast on local TV.

Earlier this month, the Taliban attacked the offices of Counterpart International in Kabul, an NGO headquartered in the United States that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2005.