What Does Congress Syria Letter to Trump Indicate?

  Friday 24 May 2019

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack

The Yemeni forces on Thursday carried out a retaliatory drone attack for the third time in three days on Saudi Najran airport.

Russia Vows Action after US Radar Deployment in Norway Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over the deployment of a US radar in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US Call to Dismantle Palestinian Refugee Agency Rejected The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees on Thursday rejected a US call to dismantle the agency.

Iran Wont’s Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed, wounded, and captured.

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base Britain suffered a shocking defeat at the UN over its control of the Chagos Islands, home to the Diego Garcia military base that is leased to the United States.

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait The United States said it sent two warships ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest military provocation against China in the strategic waterway

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr. - A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has said that US naval vessels across the region are under full watch of Iran’s IRGC and Army Forces.

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase Moscow condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey intended to force the country to cancel a deal to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal Russia, France, and Germany have emphasized on Tuesday on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, announcing their commitment to boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord.

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), warned that an ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

What Does Congress Syria Letter to Trump Indicate?

Friday 24 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Does Congress Syria Letter to Trump Indicate?
Alwaght- Hundreds of American lawmakers led by senior members of the House and Senate foreign policy committees have written to President Trump on Monday calling on him to take “clear and sustained American action” in Syria to remove the threats posed by the terrorists and protect Washington’s allies and interests.

The bipartisan letter, signed by nearly 400 lawmakers, urged the president to send “a message of resolve to the malign actors in the region”.

Syrian crisis and division inside US administration

We can apparently claim that there is a severe clash of views among the US leaders on what approach can be taken towards the Syrian crisis, now in its ninth year. Last year, President Donald Trump in a surprise statement that obviously ignored the national security team decisions and the concerns of Washington’s regional allies, said that he planned to pull out the US forces from Syria as the ISIS was defeated in the war-ravaged Arab country. The decision did not go without repercussions inside the US. The Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Trump’s envoy to the US-led coalition in Syria Brett McGurk resigned as differences boiled over at the White House over Trump’s declaration. The announcement even sent the Republicans, who are led by Senator Graham Lindsey of South Carolina prominent for his support to Trump agenda, against the president and in favor of Mattis. As the heavy wave of objection headed to him, the president finally in February retreated from his decision, keeping only a small number of the total 2000 American troops on the Syrian soil.

The Congress lawmakers as well as the American allies in the region, most important of them the Israeli regime wonder, how Trump’s current policy can pursue the American interests in Syria by enabling him push for Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah withdrawal from Syria, blocking the increasing Russian influence in the region, support the Kurdish allies against Turkey, influence the future Syrian political developments to provide a secure atmosphere for the pro-Western Syria opposition, and ultimately oust the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Idlib operation and West’s concerns

The several-year highly costly fight of the Syrian government and its allies to obliterate terrorism and instability in the Arab country that led to the liberation of 90 percent of the terrorist-held territories now has reached a sensitive point as the Syrian military has launched an offensive to liberate the last major stronghold of the terrorists. Winning this battle will mean a definite win for Damascus and its backers’ camp.

The West, and mainly the US, strongly call for the anti-terror operation halt, all to save the status quo and prevent flee of the foreign terrorist fighters to their own countries in Europe and elsewhere and also to keep a pretext for intervention in the Syrian future. Since November 2018, the Damascus government showed a resolve to start an endgame offensive. But the assault was delayed as Russia opposed and Turkey urged a chance to persuade its loyal militias in Idlib to implement the already-agreed de-escalation deal.

But now that the operation is launched and Turkey showed obvious passiveness in the face of fast-moving Syrian advances, the US lawmakers, like their Western and Arab allies, observe the failure of all of their investment in a game of geopolitical influence in Syria.

So, one drive for the bipartisan call is the need to force-stop the Idlib recapture campaign and further support the Syrian Kurds who are highly likely to shift to the central government for protection against the Turkish threats.

Iranian-Russian cooperation

Part of the letter is dedicated to the so-called Iranian and Russian threats to the American influence and a call for protection of Washington’s regional allies. The major cause of the US representatives’ concern is the pressures put on them by the powerful pro-Israeli lobbies in the US and the Israeli regime which are growing increasingly worried about the Iranian sway in Syria.

Since Trump’s presidency started three years ago, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put massive energy into further embroiling the US in the Syrian developments, especially pushing Trump into a confrontation with the Axis of Resistance. The efforts have so far gone nowhere, to Netanyahu’s chagrin. Trump is optimistic to seal a deal with Moscow, which itself has considerations on the Israeli security, to end Iran’s advisory presence and Hezbollah’s military presence in Syria. But the Russians have repeatedly insisted that Iran’s presence in Syria is legitimate as it comes in response to the Syrian government’s official invitation to help the anti-terror combat. 

Certainly, the Congress and part of the administration’s body have lost their trust in the viability of the Trump’s Syria military strategy and call for intensified intervention to face what they believe is a risk of more coordinated Moscow-Tehran alliance in Syria. The push will prompt the risk of direct military confrontation with these forces in Syria and on the other hand widens the gaps between Washington and Ankara, both members of NATO. Taking such a path, in Trump’s vision, will only make things worse for the US in Syria. 

 

