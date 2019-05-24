Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Alwaght-Yemeni forces on Thursday carried out a retaliatory drone attack for the third time in three days on Saudi Najran airport.

A Yemeni military source confirmed the offensive was carried out based on accurate intelligence data.

Yemen's Al Masirah TV reported the drone, attack on Thursday came as the Ansarullah movement said it would step up their offensive against Saudi targets.

The Saudi-Emirati-led coalition fighting the armed group claimed the drone, model Qasef K2, was intercepted by the kingdom's air defenses. The attack targeted a Patriot missile air defense system, Al Masirah TV said.

An armed drone sent on Tuesday hit a weapons depot at the same airport, setting off a blaze, according to Al Masirah. Najran, 840km southwest of Riyadh, lies on the Saudi-Yemen border and has repeatedly been targeted by Yemeni resistance forces.

The Saudi-led war on Yemen, now on its 5th year, has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. More than 15,000 Yemenis, an absolute majority of them civilians, have been killed during Saudi Arabia’s illegal war on their nation while tens of thousands have lost their lives indirectly due to the brutal war.

The UN has warned that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

The Israeli regime and several Western countries especially the US and Britain are also complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply the Saudi regime with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.

Yemeni armed forces regularly launch retaliatory attacks inside Saudi Arabia in response to crimes carried out by the Saudi-led aggressors.