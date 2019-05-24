Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

News

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque

A prominent Afghan Islamic scholar was killed and another 16 people wounded in a blast during Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque.

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack The Yemeni forces on Thursday carried out a retaliatory drone attack for the third time in three days on Saudi Najran airport.

Russia Vows Action after US Radar Deployment in Norway Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over the deployment of a US radar in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US Call to Dismantle Palestinian Refugee Agency Rejected The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees on Thursday rejected a US call to dismantle the agency.

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed, wounded, and captured.

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base Britain suffered a shocking defeat at the UN over its control of the Chagos Islands, home to the Diego Garcia military base that is leased to the United States.

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait The United States said it sent two warships ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest military provocation against China in the strategic waterway

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr. - A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has said that US naval vessels across the region are under full watch of Iran’s IRGC and Army Forces.

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase Moscow condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey intended to force the country to cancel a deal to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal Russia, France, and Germany have emphasized on Tuesday on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, announcing their commitment to boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord.

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), warned that an ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

News

Iran Won't Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

Friday 24 May 2019

Friday 24 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

President Rouhani

Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed, wounded, and captured.

Alwaght- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic will not surrender and stop defending its independence even if it is bombed and its men are killed, wounded, and captured.

President Rouhani made the remarks in a Thursday address to a group of war veterans in Tehran, amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, and growing concerns about a possible military confrontation between the two sides.

"Iran won't give up [pursuing] the goal of maintaining its independence and dignity even if it is bombarded and its men are martyred, wounded, and captured," Rouhani said.

Rouhani noted that during the war imposed on Iran by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the 1980s, the Islamic Republic was under the pressure of a military attack and occupation of its territory, but today it is "faced with an economic war and an attack on people's welfare."

The new war is more complicated than the previous one, Rouhani said, calling on the nation to remain resistant and united in the face of the US hegemony.

"The enemies are pressuring Iran to make it regret [fighting for] its independence and dignity, but the people will once again show the enemies' plots will not bear fruit," he noted.

Iran will not surrender abjectly in the face of US sanctions, Rouhani stated, adding, "We will defeat the enemy through sacrifice and unity."

"I explicitly declare that the Iranian nation will defeat the US, the Israeli regime, and the regional reactionaries through resistance and unity," the Iranian president said.

Rouhani's remarks come as the US has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber taskforce in the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged likelihood that Iran could target the American interests in the region.

The US increased tensions with Iran last year by leaving the JCPOA multilateral nuclear agreement with Tehran, and then restoring the sanctions that had been lifted under the deal.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday it is considering sending additional US troops to the West Asia region as a way to "bolster protection for American forces there" amid tensions with Iran.

 

Tags :

Iran President Rouhani US Bombing Persian Gulf

