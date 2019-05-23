Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 23 May 2019

Editor's Choice

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

News

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base Britain suffered a shocking defeat at the UN over its control of the Chagos Islands, home to the Diego Garcia military base that is leased to the United States.

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait The United States said it sent two warships ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest military provocation against China in the strategic waterway

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr. - A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has said that US naval vessels across the region are under full watch of Iran’s IRGC and Army Forces.

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase Moscow condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey intended to force the country to cancel a deal to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal Russia, France, and Germany have emphasized on Tuesday on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, announcing their commitment to boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord.

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), warned that an ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression

Why Is Russia Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr.

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief

US Not Seeking Military Action against Iran: Expert

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan

Will Trump Regime War Hawks Attack Iran Militarily?

EU Seeks Dialog with Iran, Rejects Provocation: Germany

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport

What Does Saudi King Seek behind Call for Arab Summits?

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions

Pakistan, IMF Agree Loan, after Riyadh Breaks Aid Promise

China Warns Intruding French Warship

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

Moscow Security Conference: Revising Global Security Order

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Turkey’s S-400 Contract: Why Does Ankara Insist, Washington Oppose?

US Economic Terrorism: Bases, Goals

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

What’s Behind Iranian FM’s Fresh Moves?

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Thursday 23 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Narendra Modi

Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Early results in India's marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

Modi is the first non-Congress prime minister in India to return to power after a full five-year term.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in nearly 340 of the 542 seats that went to the polls.

The opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) headed by the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in less than 100, while the party itself leads in about 50. In 2014, the Congress had won 44 seats.

The party or coalition with a simple majority (272 seats) is invited to form the government. The MPs from the winning party or coalition elect their leader, who then becomes the country's prime minister.

About 67 percent of more than 900 million eligible voters cast their ballots in the staggered elections that the ruling party fought on issues of national security and a hardline Hindu agenda.

Modi, now within touching distance of a massive victory in the general election, promised on Thursday to build a strong and inclusive nation.

"Together we grow," he said on Twitter. "Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!"

A number of world leaders have congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic return to power for a second straight term.

Among the leaders who have sent their congratulatory messages are Afghanistan president Ashraf Gani, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Chinese president Xi Jinping, and Nepal's PM K P Sharma.

As results suggesting a massive BJP win began to emerge, India's Muslims said they were worried about the future of secularism in the country.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

India Narendra Modi Elections Hindi BJP

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli
Children Main Victim of Saud Aggression on Yemeni Nation
Yellow Vests Protesters Hit Streets of Paris for 27th Weekend in Row
Palestinians Hold Iftar on Rubble of Building Destroyed by Israeli Regimes Strikes
Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli

Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli

Terrorists Leave behind Weapons, Ammo in Daraa, Syria
Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen
Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Take to Tel Avivs Eurovision Venue
Aftermath of Saudi Regimes Crackdown on Shiite-Populated Qatif Region