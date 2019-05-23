Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr.

Alwaght - Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Ali Fadavi said that US warships across the region are under full watch of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Coprs (IRGC) and Army Forces.

Over the years, Persian Gulf has been surrounded by IRGC and Army forces of the country, he said, adding, “everything is under our strict control in the northern part of Strait of Hormuz in particular.”

Speaking in a local ceremony late on Wednesday, he pointed to some threats waged by US government against the noble nation of Islamic Iran and said, “obviously, US government has tried to tarnish real image of Islamic Iran since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution over the past forty years.”

Immediately after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1978, US government started its animosity and enmity towards the Islamic Revolution, he reiterated.

Today, US has the minimum number of naval fleet in the Persian Gulf, so that there is no room to worry since IRGC and Army forces of the country have thorough control in the Persian Gulf, Brigadier General Fadavi stated.

The Iranian Army commander-in-chief says the US pursues a policy of Iranophobia aimed at milking the Arab countries of the region.

“The incidents that recently took place in the United Arab Emirates and Iraq after the US entered the region are not unpremeditated and they aimed at Iranophobia and milking the Arab [countries of the region],” Major General Abdolrahim Moussavi said on Wednesday.

The senior Iranian commander was pointing to a recent rocket attack on the Green Zone of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, where the Iraqi government's administrative buildings and foreign missions, including the US embassy, are located.

No one claimed responsibility for the Sunday attack that hurt no one and its target was not specified, but US President Donald Trump was quick to point the finger at Iran.

Moussavi was also apparently referring to a recent “sabotage” attack targeting a number of commercial ships off the UAE’s territorial waters.

On May 12, four oil tankers, including two Saudi ones, were purportedly targeted near the port of Fujairah, in what the Emirates described as “sabotage” attacks. While Riyadh and Abu Dhabi failed to produce evidence of the attacks on their vessels, pictures emerged of a Norwegian-flagged tanker at the port having sustained some damage.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian commander said that the US should know that the security of the Middle East is provided by the countries of the region alone and that the outsiders have no choice but to leave the region.

Enemies must know that they will be totally destroyed should they try to ignite a war, Moussavi warned.