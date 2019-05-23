Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 24 May 2019

Editor's Choice

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

News

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Early results in India’s marathon elections indicate the strong return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base Britain suffered a shocking defeat at the UN over its control of the Chagos Islands, home to the Diego Garcia military base that is leased to the United States.

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait The United States said it sent two warships ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest military provocation against China in the strategic waterway

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr. - A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has said that US naval vessels across the region are under full watch of Iran’s IRGC and Army Forces.

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase Moscow condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey intended to force the country to cancel a deal to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal Russia, France, and Germany have emphasized on Tuesday on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, announcing their commitment to boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord.

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), warned that an ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression

UN Orders Britain to Stop Colonization of Chagos Islands Hosting US Military Base

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr.

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

Three-Day Gaza War: Outcomes, Consequences

US Not Seeking Military Action against Iran: Expert

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official

Iran Will Not Hold Talks with US Regime: FM Zarif

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

China Warns Intruding French Warship

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

Moscow Security Conference: Revising Global Security Order

Saudi Executions Caused by Uprising Fear, Greenlighted by West

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Thursday 23 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Related Content

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

US Transferring ISIS Terrorists From Iraq, Syria to Afghanistan: Iran

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Recently reports have emerged about growing ISIS terrorist group’s activities in Afghanistan. Over the past year, the group’s attacks on various targets in Afghanistan compounded the security situation there, sending the neighboring countries worried about the consequences.

Alexander Brotnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) at a meeting of the security agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) said that some 5,000 ISIS terrorist are now amassed in Afghanistan and the borders of the former Soviet Union. The Russian and Iranian officials have repeatedly warned about the US transfer of ISIS fighters from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan. But what does the US seek behind their relocation?

US role in nurturing terrorist groups

The US defeat in Vietnam War exposed the American weakness in the ground and guerrilla warfare. After Iraq and Afghanistan invasion, the American military again proved to be weak in the face of the local militias fighting for US withdrawal. This led to a review of military doctrine. Washington turned to use of proxy forces especially in regions with fragile governments in a bid to prevent damages to its forces in combat zones.

Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, in her book Hard Choices admitted that Washington created ISIS in 2013 and the US and EU coordinated their stances on the issue. So, the ISIS creation was an American idea that was materialized with the Saudi funding and ideological help. The recruitment started from the poor regions of Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Chechnya, and the third generation of the Muslim migrants to Europe who suffered an identity crisis and were not above 30.

The very interesting point was that the leaders of extremist groups were trained in the US and elsewhere under the cover of detention. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, for example, was captured by the US and spent four years in Camp Bucca in Iraq training with al-Qaeda forces.

Abdul Rauf Khadem, ISIS Afghan branch’s first leader, was a prisoner in Guantanamo prison up to 2007. He then joined the Taliban and in 2014 broke ranks with the movement to set up ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan. The German author Jurgen Todenhofer, who five years ago traveled to ISIS-held territories and met some of the group’s commanders, says that the ISIS forces were told through what he called a prophecy that they will one day temporarily coalesce with the US against a Muslim country. So, the lower layers of the terrorist group, who account for much of the group’s strength have, doctrinal preparation to collaborate with Washington after Syria and Iraq war.

What’s behind destabilizing northern Afghanistan?

Despite the fact that Russia initially supported the US presence in Afghanistan for counterterror war, it later lost its trust in the US Afghanistan plans. Afterwards, when Trump assumed the power, he named Russia a top national security threat to the US. Now the two powers’ competition in Afghanistan and Syria has reached new heights.

The US has 15,000 troops in Afghanistan, 6,000 of whom are special forces responsible for the anti-Taliban fight. Trump seeks to reduce his forces’ casualties by undermining the Taliban using ISIS. He said that the US forces should not prevent an ISIS-Taliban confrontation there.

One of the reasons for James Mattis to resign as Trump’s Secretary of Defense was the difference between him and the president over Afghanistan war doctrine. By strengthening ISIS in the north and specifically Jowzjan, Sar-e Pol, and Faryab provinces the US seeks a set of anti-Russian objectives. Here are some of them:

Undermining Shanghai Cooperation Organization

One of the most significant goals the Americans eye in the region is weakening the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Washington grew afraid of the SCO since in 2007 the organization held military drills with 6,500 troops. One clear message was a boost in the Chinese-Russian military cooperation. ISIS penetration of Central Asia will both bother Russia and challenge the security in Russia’s regional allies.

Endangering Russia’s largest cross-border military base   

The 201 Military Base in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military base off its borders. Tajikistan presents a defense line for the Russian territories outside Russia’s borders. If the security is risked in Tajikistan, securing the Russian border will be a strenuous job. ISIS has 2,000 Tajik fighters. Salafiyeh Movement of Tajikistan, founded in 2000 by Saudi Arabia with 20,000 members, has close relations with ISIS.

 Helping Chechnya separatists

Chechnya represents a long-time security challenge to Russia. The largest number of non-Arab ISIS members came from Chechnya. Over 1,400 ISIS high and middle-ranking members are Chechen. Their relocation to Afghanistan offers them a new launching pad for a new front to put strains on Russia.

Blocking Russian foothold in Afghanistan

As ISIS grows strong, Russia is driven towards an alliance with the Taliban against the terrorist group. The US highlights the Russia-Taliban alliance as detrimental to the Afghan interests. Washington seeks to block Russian toehold through influencing the views of the Afghan political elites.

ISIS risks to China

After 2014, the year ISAF forces moved out of Afghanistan, China played a marked role in Afghanistan security. Afghanistan shares 70 kilometers of borders with China. In 2015, ISIS announced Nangarhar province as its stronghold. That is because it was close to Pakistan and terrorists could move between the two sides comfortably. Nangarhar also shares a border with Badakhshan province which itself is close to Chinese borders. Last year, China built its first Afghanistan military base in Badakhshan and launched investment projects to eradicate poverty in Afghan areas potentially posing danger to the Chinese territories.

Furthermore, Afghanistan is crossed by two routes of three main routes of China-sponsored Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The country saw Chinese investment in the mining sector since 2010. If Afghanistan stabilizes and the US forces move out of it, China will play the greatest security and economic role there. So, by helping ISIS grow there, the US seeks to destabilize Chinese borders and areas where Beijing plans to expand the business. The US also uses India’s role in Afghanistan to rival China. India already has the anti-Chinese potentials. It in April rejected a Chinese invitation for a BRI meeting because the project is planned in association with Islamabad, New Delhi’s rival.

ISIS, a pressure tool against Iran

Iran shares 945 kilometers of border with Afghanistan. ISIS presence in Afghanistan is in conflict with the Iranian interests as the two clash ideologically. ISIS names Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, and parts of Central Asia its Wilayat Khorasan, or Khorasan state. This ambition encourages the US to help the terrorist group to endanger Iran’s national security. Destabilizing Iran’s eastern borders has been a long-term American-Saudi strategy. Washington and Riyadh plan for a new anti-Iranian front on Iran’s eastern borders so that they can challenge its security in retaliation for its sway and their defeat in Iraq and Syria. The US administration also pursues a policy to increase Tehran’s security costs. Afghanistan instability will force Afghans into migration to neighboring Iran, which means an economic burden on the Islamic Republic.

The US ISIS policy is a wakeup call for Russia, China, and Iran to work towards a stable and common definition of security in the face of Trump’s “spread chaos and blackmail" strategy.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US. ISIS Afghnaistan Security

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli
Children Main Victim of Saud Aggression on Yemeni Nation
Yellow Vests Protesters Hit Streets of Paris for 27th Weekend in Row
Palestinians Hold Iftar on Rubble of Building Destroyed by Israeli Regimes Strikes
Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli

Battle Continues Across Libyan Capital City,Tripoli

Terrorists Leave behind Weapons, Ammo in Daraa, Syria
Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen
Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Take to Tel Avivs Eurovision Venue
Aftermath of Saudi Regimes Crackdown on Shiite-Populated Qatif Region