What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

  Thursday 23 May 2019

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

News

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression

President Maduro Orders Venezuelan Military Alertness Amid Looming US Aggression

The president of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military aggression.

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait The United States said it sent two warships ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest military provocation against China in the strategic waterway

Iranian Forces Closely Monitoring Movement of US Warships: IRGC Cmdr. - A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has said that US naval vessels across the region are under full watch of Iran’s IRGC and Army Forces.

Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase Moscow condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey intended to force the country to cancel a deal to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal Russia, France, and Germany have emphasized on Tuesday on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, announcing their commitment to boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord.

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), warned that an ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday US will ‘sooner or later’ have to reconcile the reality and understand that his country’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, suggesting that Ankara will also receive American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

Analysis

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Wednesday 22 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Turkey delivered on May 18 dozens of armored vehicles to forces loyal to the Government of National Accord

Turkey has reportedly sent an arms ship to Libya to support National Accord Government in the face of Haftar assault on Tripoli.

Alwaght- On Monday, some media reported that Turkish vessels carrying military facilities docked in Tripoli port of Libya. According to the Russian broadcaster RT, a ship named Amazon sailed on May 8 from the Turkish port city of Samsun to the Libyan waters. At the same time, the Government of National Accord of Libya (GNA) said that it received arms and armored vehicles from a foreign country. Earlier, reports emerged about Turkey’s sending military equipment to the Libyan government. On February 7, Fahmi Hussein al-Maghouri, a Libyan customs official, announced that 9 armored vehicles were confiscated in the Khamis Port, 120 kilometers east of the capital Tripoli. Videos published by the media showed in the Tripoli Port a number of BMC Kirpi armored vehicles, a car brand belonging to Turkey.

Earlier, the Libyan officials had talked about recovering arms convoys including 3,000 rifles and 2.5 million bullets in a port close to the capital. The Libyan authorities said that Turkey and Libya agreed to launch a joint probe into the case.

Earlier this month, Mouhanad Yunis, the spokesman to Tripoli-based GNA said that the government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj established contacts with its ally Turkey and asked it to provide anything, including military and non-military help, to repel General Khalifa Haftar’s campaign to seize the capital.

The assault on Tripoli, which so far killed over 400, injured thousands, and displaced hundreds of thousands, was launched in early April by Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Haftar, the figure of the previous regime. The aim was to seize the capital and topple the internationally-recognized government there.

What raises questions is the main goals and motivations driving Turkey to intervene in the home Libyan war and developments.

Dragging new regional alliances to Libya war

The rivalry for sway in such strategic regions as the Horn of Africa and the African coasts of the Mediterranean over the past few years has accounted for a large part of the regional powers’ role play, mainly after the Islamic awakening wave that stood base for the uprisings in the Arab world. Libya is one of the countries in the center of focus due to its huge oil reserves and geopolitical position on the Mediterranean coasts. That is what driving the regional and international powers to join the race for influence in the North African nation.

In March 2015, militia forces affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, dubbed Fajr Libya, took control of the capital. They forced the government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thani to step down and leave the capital and settle in eastern Libya, where General Khalifa Haftar resided and held a military sway. Afterwards, Turkey was accused of collaborating and supporting such terrorist groups as Ansar Al-Sharia and 17 February Martyrs Brigade which coalesced under Shura Council of Benghazi Revolutionaries. Turkey rejected the charges, though in January 2014 word spread about a visit to Turkey of a delegation of Ansar Al-Sharia.

Now with Haftar campaign, which comes with full diplomatic, financial, and military backing of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt against the Brotherhood-affiliated forces, the Libyan developments go into a direction that very well echo Turkey’s heavy loss in Egypt in 2013 as the Brotherhood-led government of President Mohamad Morsi was removed by a military coup apparently bankrolled by Saudi Arabia. If the Brotherhood loss repeats itself in Libya, Turkey will practically lose another game of regional influence. The trip also meddled in Sudan and brought down President Omar al-Bashir, who was an ally to Ankara. Now the trio-supported army controls Sudan, risking evacuation from the strategic Suakin Island Turkey which rented the island in a long-term contract with the al-Bashir government.

Turkish economic investment

Turkey is afraid to lose influence and investment opportunities in Libya. While Turkey supports Tripoli, Arab sides back Tobruk and Haftar loyalists.

The economic drive of the Turkish fear should be taken into account. After all, Turkey invested nearly $100 billion in Libya by 2013. Turkish companies are presently advancing 160 investment projects across Libya.

Figures show that after China, Turkey is the second largest Libyan business partner. The value of trade contracts reportedly reaches $28 billion. Turkish companies export home alliances, clothes, food, medicine, cement and a lot of other products to Libya. Ankara buys worth of $300 million oil, gold, and metals from Libya annually. The Turkish tourism sector also benefits from the partnership with Libya. Some 150,000 to 200,000 Libyan tourists every year visit Turkey, reports suggest.

A relatively large number of Turkish nationals are working in Libya’s oil and mining sectors as technicians and workers. A number of Turkish contractors are active in Libya in animal husbandry, agriculture, food, tourism, and health care sectors.

The escalation of tensions is not in Turkey’s interests. Turkey’s exports to Libya in 2014 were over $2 billion but now it reduced to $1.5 billion.

On December 22 last year, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, talked about the need to speed up the return of Turkish companies to Libya in a variety of sectors like energy and construction.

While the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces a serious economic crisis, marked by rising unemployment and inflation, halt of the Turkish companies in Libya and return of Turkish workers from the African country can compound the hard economic situation for the Turkish government which highly needs to have a prosperous economy to continue political leadership.

Libya burning in the rivals’ fire

The licentious deployment of arms to Libya from various sides made the country immerse in illegal weapons. Some figures note that some 20 million assault rifles now illegally exist in the five-million population country. A large number of the arms are held by the terrorist factions which find Libya a safe haven for their growth.

According to the UN reports, the UAE and Egypt since 2014 supplied Haftar forces with fighter jets, helicopters, and drones.

Stephanie T. Williams, deputy special representative of UN to Libya, in an interview with Bloomberg in early May said that there was a fear of big proxy conflict in Libya. There are worrisome signs that two sides of Libyan confrontation are provided with arms from foreign sources, she continued.

 

