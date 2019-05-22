Russian Jets Strike Militants’ Position Syria’s Idlib

Alwaght- Russian fighter jets reportedly have struck militants' positions an northwestern Syria on Wednesday.

According to AlMasdar News, the Russian Air Force hammered the Jisr Al-Shughour District, hitting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s supply lines to central Idlib. The Russian Air Force also bombed several militants targets in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

These Russian airstrikes followed the Syrian Air Force’s attack that began earlier in the day. The two air forces concentrated their attention on the militants supply lines in northwestern Syria and a number of militant hideouts.

The Russian Air Force had previously halted their airstrikes over northwestern Syria to honor the temporary ceasefire proposed by Turkey. However, the militants launched a new offensive in northwestern Hama today, thus prompting the Russian Air Force to resume their strikes.