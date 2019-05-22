Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale

Alwaght- Yemen's Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa'atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

According to a report from southern Yemen, the Ansarullah forces imposed full control over the Qa'atabah after reaching the pro-government forces’ last line of defense at the southern border of the district.

Following the capture of the district, the Ansarullah forces seized a dozen more towns and villages in the Dhale Governorate, forcing the UAE-backed mercenaries to retreat further south in order to avoid being overrun.

This large-scale expansion by the Ansarullah forces marks the first time that they have scored any major advance in southern Yemen since their break with the loyalists of late President Ali Abdullah Saleh.