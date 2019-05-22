Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 22 May 2019

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase Moscow condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey intended to force the country to cancel a deal to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal Russia, France, and Germany have emphasized on Tuesday on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, announcing their commitment to boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord.

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), warned that an ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday US will ‘sooner or later’ have to reconcile the reality and understand that his country’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, suggesting that Ankara will also receive American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

EU Seeks Dialog with Iran, Rejects Provocation: Germany German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday the European reject “rhetorical provocation” against Iran as the block seeks dialog with Tehran to resolve a dispute on its nuclear agreement.

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increased pressures on Egypt to force the North African country take an overtly hostile position against Iran, the al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport

Wednesday 22 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport

Alwaght- Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported the counter-strike on Wednesday morning, without giving details about possible casualties or material damage.

A day earlier, the network said Yemeni forces, led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement, had launched a counterattack on an arms depot inside the same airport, using a Qasef-2K combat drone. The strike caused a fire at the airport.

Yemeni armed forces launch a drone strike on an arms depot at Najran airport, days after Ansarullah warned of more retaliatory attacks against Saudi Arabia.

In mid-May, the Yemeni army launched drone raids on a major oil pipeline deep inside the Saudi kingdom in retaliation for the regime’s war crimes against Yemen, forcing state crude giant Aramco to temporarily stop pumping oil on the pipeline.

The Ansarullah movement warned on Sunday that those strikes were the start of operations against 300 vital targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — a key member of the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen — as well as positions inside Yemen, where the foreign aggressors and their allied Yemeni militants hold bases.

Claim of Yemeni attack on Mecca big lie

Meanwhile, the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reacted strongly on Tuesday to recent reports in Saudi media, alleging that the Houthi fighters had launched a missile attack against the holy city of Mecca in the kingdom.

He called the accusation “a big lie and an abominable allegation".

"Those who conspire against the al-Aqsa Mosque [in the Israel-occupied holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds] are also capable of conspiring against the Grand Mosque [in Mecca] upon being asked to,” al-Houthi was quoted by al-Masirah as saying.

He was referring to the Saudi regime’s widely-reported covert ties with Israel and Riyadh’s support for a controversial American plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Saudi regime is one of the United States’ biggest supporters and maintains ties with Israel,” he said, saying the regime is trying to use holy sites for political purposes.

The Ansarullah movement took over control of Yemen’s affairs in 2014 amid a political turmoil, which saw the country’s former Saudi-backed officials flee to Riyadh after refusing to continue political talks with the movement.

Saudi Arabia then led many of its regional allies into an all-out invasion of the Arab world’s most impoverished nation to restore its favorite government.

Some reports put the number of fatalities from the war at tens of thousands. The country has turned into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and is teetering on the edge of a nationwide famine.

Yemen Saudi Arabia Drone

