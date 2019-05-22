Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport

Alwaght- Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported the counter-strike on Wednesday morning, without giving details about possible casualties or material damage.

A day earlier, the network said Yemeni forces, led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement, had launched a counterattack on an arms depot inside the same airport, using a Qasef-2K combat drone. The strike caused a fire at the airport.

Yemeni armed forces launch a drone strike on an arms depot at Najran airport, days after Ansarullah warned of more retaliatory attacks against Saudi Arabia.

In mid-May, the Yemeni army launched drone raids on a major oil pipeline deep inside the Saudi kingdom in retaliation for the regime’s war crimes against Yemen, forcing state crude giant Aramco to temporarily stop pumping oil on the pipeline.

The Ansarullah movement warned on Sunday that those strikes were the start of operations against 300 vital targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — a key member of the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen — as well as positions inside Yemen, where the foreign aggressors and their allied Yemeni militants hold bases.

Claim of Yemeni attack on Mecca big lie

Meanwhile, the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reacted strongly on Tuesday to recent reports in Saudi media, alleging that the Houthi fighters had launched a missile attack against the holy city of Mecca in the kingdom.

He called the accusation “a big lie and an abominable allegation".

"Those who conspire against the al-Aqsa Mosque [in the Israel-occupied holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds] are also capable of conspiring against the Grand Mosque [in Mecca] upon being asked to,” al-Houthi was quoted by al-Masirah as saying.

He was referring to the Saudi regime’s widely-reported covert ties with Israel and Riyadh’s support for a controversial American plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Saudi regime is one of the United States’ biggest supporters and maintains ties with Israel,” he said, saying the regime is trying to use holy sites for political purposes.

The Ansarullah movement took over control of Yemen’s affairs in 2014 amid a political turmoil, which saw the country’s former Saudi-backed officials flee to Riyadh after refusing to continue political talks with the movement.

Saudi Arabia then led many of its regional allies into an all-out invasion of the Arab world’s most impoverished nation to restore its favorite government.

Some reports put the number of fatalities from the war at tens of thousands. The country has turned into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and is teetering on the edge of a nationwide famine.