Baghdad Green Zone Attack: Possible Scenarios

  Wednesday 22 May 2019

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale

Ansarullah Captures Strategic District in Yemen’s Dhale

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have seized the strategic Qa’atabah District in the Dhale province after 72 hours of intense fighting with the UAE-backed mercenaries.

Russia Slams US Ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 Purchase Moscow condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey intended to force the country to cancel a deal to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory drone attack, struck Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal Russia, France, and Germany have emphasized on Tuesday on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, announcing their commitment to boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord.

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), warned that an ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday US will ‘sooner or later’ have to reconcile the reality and understand that his country’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, suggesting that Ankara will also receive American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

EU Seeks Dialog with Iran, Rejects Provocation: Germany German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday the European reject “rhetorical provocation” against Iran as the block seeks dialog with Tehran to resolve a dispute on its nuclear agreement.

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increased pressures on Egypt to force the North African country take an overtly hostile position against Iran, the al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

Baghdad Green Zone Attack: Possible Scenarios

Wednesday 22 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Baghdad Green Zone Attack: Possible Scenarios
Alwaght- The Iraqi military on Saturday reported that two Katyusha rockets hit the capital Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. So far, no party claimed responsibility. The provocative move triggers two scenarios about the motivations for the attack.

First Scenario: Third-party governments’ warmongering

The best way to the reality is to examine that the fired rocket that landed close to the American embassy realizes the interests of which sides, amid escalatory remarks made by the White House leaders that paved the way for other parties to fuel the fire. Following the US strike group’s arrival in the regional waters, the US acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan stated that the US will hold Iran responsible for any attack on the American forces or interests in the region. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent visit to Finland said that Iran will be held responsible in case of attacks by third parties and militias on the US interests.

In such a condition, parties such as the Israeli regime can make such moves in Iraq in a bid to fuel an American-Iranian confrontation. Recently, Al-Nakheel news outlet of Iraq in a report pointed to the Israeli intelligence presence in Iraq under the cover of Jordanian business companies. The outlet published a detailed list of places where Mossad is active in Iraq regions including Baghdad and Kirkuk.

The Israeli Channel 13 in mid-April reported that Mossad delivered to the White House a warning about possible Iranian sabotage activities against American targets in Iraq. The interesting thing is that Meir Ben-Shabat, the Israeli national sect advisor in person handed over the information to the White House during a meeting with the officials there. Following Fujairah Port attack, the Israeli officials tried blame Iran for the explosions. So, any escalation and possibly war between Iran and the US in Iraq has been an Israeli wish. Tamir Heyman, the Israeli Military Intelligence chief, and other Israeli intelligence figures in January said that Iran’s influence in Iraq contained a threat to Tel Aviv, claiming that Iraq was under the sway of IRGC’s Quds Force. They think that attributing the attacks in Iraq to Tehran even if does not raise the chances of confrontation with Washington will help cut the Iranian influence in the neighboring country.

Second scenario: Pressing Iran for negotiations

The earlier ground preparations by the US administration strengthen the theory that US proxies were behind the attack in the Green Zone. In his latest trip to Baghdad, Pompeo urged Iraqi officials to protect the American forces and interests in Iraq against what he called Iran’s security threats. The security warning issued by the White House to the Americans in Iraq increases the possibility of the US having hands in the incident. The US embassy in a statement issued last week called on the American citizens to avoid presence in Iraq’s public places. This is while Iranian citizens outnumber the US’s in Iraq. Iranians round the year visit Iraq for holy sites pilgrimage, which means any insecurity in Iraq contradicts the Iranian interests.

The Iranian representation mission at the UN had earlier warned about possible US pretext-makings for escalation of tensions with Iran. The State Department’s May 16 order for non-emergency staff to leave the US embassy in Iraq was the last act in a propagandistic play against Iran. Before the attack, the US evacuated Exxon Mobil employees from Iraq’s Basra as alleged risks of attacks on them grew bigger.

There are three reasons that drive to the theory that Trump administration has hands in recent attacks.

Bringing Iran to negotiating table

For the 2020 election success, Trump needs a cogent justification for his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, having in mind that the most significant foreign policy case in his administration so far has been Iran. If Iran case remains unsettled, he may see his position undermined in the presidential race, regarding that so far the North Korea talks and trade war with China have not gone the direction Trump wanted. On the heels of Baghdad rocket attack, Trump posted a threatening anti-Iranian tweet. Responding to him, Wendy Sherman, a previous administration diplomat who helped the Iran deal negotiations, told “perhaps you think the ‘fire and fury’ North Korea approach will work here to get Iran to meet with you,” implying that Trump is applying a hostile approach against Tehran to force Iranian officials meet him.

Money laundering charges and shifting Congress attention

The New York Times has recently reported that some of Trump and his son-in-law financial transactions were suspicious of money laundering. The bank under the charges declined to track the transactions for transparency, however. Addressing the case, a number of lawmakers called for opening an investigation into the claims of suspicious transactions by businesses related to Trump. They also called on the charged bank to deliver a report on the case.

The congress’s obsession with the West Asian tension, Trump thinks, can distract it from the money laundering case. The distraction method is regularly used by Trump to reduce home pressures.

Getting EU on US side

The rocket hit an area hosting buildings of other foreign countries’ consulates and embassies. The European countries more than the US need stability in Iraq and the EU negative position towards Trump’s Iran stance has represented a firm obstacle ahead of his Iran policy after pullout from the deal. Firing the rockets at a time when the fingers of the blame can be pointed at Iran can help Trump bring the EU to his side in the unfolding pressure campaign.

Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, said that the US counts on the European military help in the face of the so-called Iranian threats. Last week, Mike Pompeo canceled a scheduled visit to Moscow and crashed an EU meeting on Iran and regional tensions in Brussels. His aim was to deliver to EU and NATO information on the alleged “Iran threats.” The string of US officials’ diplomatic visits along with the frequency of attacks may very well vindicate the speculations that the US has hands in the attacks to prove its largely baseless anti-Iranian claims.

