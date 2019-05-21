Goals, Challenges of Palestine Economic Summit in Bahrain

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

News

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal

Russia, France, Germany Stress on Preserving Iran Deal

Russia, France, and Germany have emphasized on Tuesday on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, announcing their commitment to boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord.

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), warned that an ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday US will ‘sooner or later’ have to reconcile the reality and understand that his country’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, suggesting that Ankara will also receive American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

EU Seeks Dialog with Iran, Rejects Provocation: Germany German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday the European reject “rhetorical provocation” against Iran as the block seeks dialog with Tehran to resolve a dispute on its nuclear agreement.

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increased pressures on Egypt to force the North African country take an overtly hostile position against Iran, the al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War French government is threatening journalists with prison sentence for reporting on leaked documents revealing Paris’s complicity in the Saudi-led bloody aggression on Yemen after they refused to answer questions from anti-terror police.

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions A leaked report by OPCW engineers contradicts the chemical watchdog’s official report on the April 2018 incident in Syria, and raises questions about political pressure by US, UK and France on the UN body.

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls Austrian lawmaker Martha Bissmann wore on Friday a headscarf during her address against a controversial bill that prohibits primary school girls across the country from wearing headscarves.

alwaght.com
Analysis

Goals, Challenges of Palestine Economic Summit in Bahrain

Tuesday 21 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Goals, Challenges of Palestine Economic Summit in Bahrain

Alwaght- The US will co-host an economic "workshop" with Bahrain to encourage investment in the occupied Palestinian territories "that could be made possible by a peace agreement", the White House stated on Monday. The conference will be the first step in the so-called “deal of the century” plan sponsored by Trump administration.

The US officials predict that Manama event will feature state and non-governmental representatives, CEOs and investors from European, Middle Eastern, and Asian companies, as well as finance ministers.

A senior diplomat in the White House on Sunday told the press that invitations will be sent to the figures from the US, EU, Asia, and Arab world. Palestinian business leaders will be also invited to the investment gathering.

Manama summit’s theme and goals

As the White House statement reveals the main goal behind this conference is paving the way for implementation of the deal the century. Jared Kushner, Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, earlier said that the US will unveil the plan after the holy month of Ramadan, which will coincide exactly with Manama meeting’s date. The Washington Post earlier wrote that the so-called peace initiative will involve huge economic privileges to the Palestinians but will not include a fully independent Palestinian state. The American diplomats suggested that the upcoming conference will not discuss main sticking points like the border dispute, al-Quds (Jerusalem) status, the fate of the Palestinian refugees, and the Israeli security demands. That is why in the statement the meeting is named an investment workshop featuring finance ministers, CEOs, and business leaders from various countries.

Some of the cases in the deal of the century require massive funding, such as linking the West Bank to the Gaza Strip in a bid to improve the economic conditions for the Palestinian territories, finally settling the Palestinian refugees in various countries, giving some of the Palestinians Israeli citizenship, and providing the Palestinians’ security by the Israeli regime. So, the US holds Manama conference to prepare the ground for the plan implementation.

With regard to Trump’s opportunistic approach to the foreign policy and also his instrumental approach to the wealthy Persian Gulf Arab states, it seems that the Arab monarchies will shoulder the large part of the funding of the project. The US administration, which last year cut funding to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), now seeks to open a funding channel for the Palestinians using the Arab petrodollars. This reality reflects Trump's view of Saudi wealth. Once against, the US eyes to milk the Saudi and other Arab monarchies for its own and Israeli interests.

Speeding up Arab diplomatic normalization with Tel Aviv is another key drive behind the meeting. Israeli media reported that an Israeli delegation, led by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, was invited to the conference, another move towards Arab-Israeli thaw.

Choosing Bahrain as a hosting nations is a well-calculated move, while the host could be Egypt, for example. It is a proven reality that Saudi Arabia uses Bahrain to implement policies it does not want to enter directly. Saudi Arabia repeatedly claimed it rejects the deal of the century at Arab meetings and also in talks with the Palestinian officials, despite behind-the-scenes moves to materialize the White House orders. But Trump insists on (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council members to openly and officially back his initiative and embark on diplomatic normalization with Tel Aviv. So, Manama conference comes in acceptance of Trump demands.

Palestinians’ negative response to invitation: Plan doomed to fail

As it was widely expected, the conference faced strong rejection of all of the Palestinian groups. Hamas movement on Monday issued a statement in reaction, saying that “holding the conference in an Arab state will apparently encourage the United States to further spoil the Palestinian rights.”

Nabil Abu Rudaineh, the Palestinian Authority spokesman in a statement said that the US conference which is the first step in the deal of the century is barren. The PLO member told CNN that "any Palestinian who would take part would be nothing but a collaborator for the Americans and Israel."

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that there has been no consultation on the event with Palestinian officials, adding that the solution to Palestinian crisis is political and the financial improvement stems from a political settlement. He continued that “Palestinians do not think about improving their living conditions under occupation.” He reminded that the current financial crisis in Palestine is a result of an economic war against the Palestinians.

“We do not yield to blackmailing and will not sell our national rights to money,” he went on.

Earlier, Riyad al-Maliki, Palestinian Authority Foreign minister, said “you could not find a Palestinian accepting a peace plan not determining Eastern al-Quds as the Palestinian state’s capital. The Americans are wrong to think that they can make us compromise al-Quds and our lands using financial incentives.” 

He added that when an independent Palestinian state is formed, the Palestinians will not need international financial help and can improve their situation using home economic potentials.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine also commented on the plan, saying that a real peace is unachievable under the Israeli occupation of Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories.

In the absence of the Palestinian leaders, the Americans hope to attract to the meeting the Palestinian businessmen and NGOs, though it is not yet clear who is going to represent these communities. But Washington does not seem to have much to maneuver with these communities. Bashar Masri, a Palestinian business leader and CEO of Palestinian construction company Rawabi, said he rejected an invitation to Bahrain conference.

The frustration with the Palestinian representation appears to confuse Trump administration. On Sunday, Kushner in the last push towards attraction of the Palestinians remarked that Palestinian people, along with the regional nations, have the merit and chance for living conditions improvement. He said that it was “disheartening” that the Palestinian leadership has attacked the plan before it has even been unveiled.

Without even a single signal of support from the Palestinian side, it is unclear how Trump wants to realize the deal on the ground. To Trump’s frustration, with Hamas opposition, no compromising plan can proceed in Gaza. Trump’s regional strategy has overtly reached an impasse and his push to realize his initiative before 2020 presidential election will go nowhere.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

