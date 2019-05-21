Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 21 May 2019

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday US will ‘sooner or later’ have to reconcile the reality and understand that his country’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, suggesting that Ankara will also receive American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

EU Seeks Dialog with Iran, Rejects Provocation: Germany German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday the European reject “rhetorical provocation” against Iran as the block seeks dialog with Tehran to resolve a dispute on its nuclear agreement.

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increased pressures on Egypt to force the North African country take an overtly hostile position against Iran, the al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War French government is threatening journalists with prison sentence for reporting on leaked documents revealing Paris’s complicity in the Saudi-led bloody aggression on Yemen after they refused to answer questions from anti-terror police.

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions A leaked report by OPCW engineers contradicts the chemical watchdog’s official report on the April 2018 incident in Syria, and raises questions about political pressure by US, UK and France on the UN body.

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls Austrian lawmaker Martha Bissmann wore on Friday a headscarf during her address against a controversial bill that prohibits primary school girls across the country from wearing headscarves.

Amnesty Concerned over New Crackdown against Dissent in Egypt Amnesty International has warned of potential new wave of crackdown against rights activists in Egypt after authorities in the country detained two peaceful critics of the government this week.

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official The US is “sitting by the phone” to hear from Iran, but it has yet to receive any message suggesting Tehran is willing to accept Donald Trump’s offers for direct talks, a senior Trump administration official said.

alwaght.com
Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

Tuesday 21 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

Alwaght- Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Al-Masirah TV channel has reported that the attack was carried out by a Qasef-2K combat drone on Tuesday, causing a fire at the airport.

However, the Saudi-led coalition has claimed that a civilian facility in Najran had been targeted with an explosive-laden drone.

In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the Houthis were posing “a real threat to regional and international security by targeting civilian objects and civilian facilities.”

He did not, however, give further details of the drone attack, which came a week after Yemeni drones targeted the East-West pipeline in the heart of Saudi Arabia, forcing the state oil giant Aramco to temporarily halt pumping oil on the vital pipeline.

The Houthi movement, which both runs Yemen’s state affairs and defends the country against the Saudi-led aggression launched in March 2015, said the drone attacks were in response to the regime’s crimes against the Yemeni nation.

On Sunday, Ansarullah warned that the strikes targeting the oil pipeline were the the start of operations against 300 vital targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Maliki on Monday claimed that the Houthis had fired two ballistic missiles toward the cities of Mecca and Jeddah, but that both had been intercepted by the Saudi air defense.

The Yemeni fighters, however, rejected the claims, stressing that they would never target the Muslim holy sites.

“The Saudi regime is trying, through these allegations, to rally support for its brutal aggression against our great Yemeni people,” Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare'e  said in a Facebook post.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam also stressed that the Riyadh regime has “fabricated the lie” about targeting Mecca to divert attention from what is happening in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war against Yemen in an attempt to reinstall the Riyadh-allied former regime and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement -- objectives that have failed to materialize thanks to the stiff resistance put up by Yemeni fighters.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed tens of  thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the protracted offensive.

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Yemen Saudi Arabia Najran Drone

