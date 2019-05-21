Will Trump Regime War Hawks Attack Iran Militarily?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 21 May 2019

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu's position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday US will ‘sooner or later’ have to reconcile the reality and understand that his country’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, suggesting that Ankara will also receive American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

EU Seeks Dialog with Iran, Rejects Provocation: Germany German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday the European reject “rhetorical provocation” against Iran as the block seeks dialog with Tehran to resolve a dispute on its nuclear agreement.

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increased pressures on Egypt to force the North African country take an overtly hostile position against Iran, the al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War French government is threatening journalists with prison sentence for reporting on leaked documents revealing Paris’s complicity in the Saudi-led bloody aggression on Yemen after they refused to answer questions from anti-terror police.

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions A leaked report by OPCW engineers contradicts the chemical watchdog’s official report on the April 2018 incident in Syria, and raises questions about political pressure by US, UK and France on the UN body.

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls Austrian lawmaker Martha Bissmann wore on Friday a headscarf during her address against a controversial bill that prohibits primary school girls across the country from wearing headscarves.

Amnesty Concerned over New Crackdown against Dissent in Egypt Amnesty International has warned of potential new wave of crackdown against rights activists in Egypt after authorities in the country detained two peaceful critics of the government this week.

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official The US is “sitting by the phone” to hear from Iran, but it has yet to receive any message suggesting Tehran is willing to accept Donald Trump’s offers for direct talks, a senior Trump administration official said.

US Airstrike Kills 18, Injures 14 Afghan Police Officers in Helmand An American Airstrike killed at least eight Afghan policemen in the war-torn country’s southern province of Helmand, Washington Post reported.

alwaght.com
Will Trump Regime War Hawks Attack Iran Militarily?

Tuesday 21 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Will Trump Regime War Hawks Attack Iran Militarily?

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief

US Not Seeking Military Action against Iran: Expert

Washington has been hostile toward Iran since its 1979 revolution, freeing the country from US imperial control.

Republicans and undemocratic Democrats want what was lost regained. Key is eliminating Israel’s main regional rival and gaining control over Iran’s vast oil and gas resources.

Will Trump regime hardliners pursue their objectives by attacking Iran militarily? Reportedly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges continued war by other means, wanting Iran’s economy strangled, its population suffocated, falsely believing economic, financial, and sanctions pressure can get its authorities to bend to Washington’s will.

It hasn’t happened for 40 years. Nor is it likely ahead. Wars by other means don’t work. They don’t arouse popular anger against sitting governments.

Just the opposite occurs, placing blame where it belongs. In the case of US hostility toward the Islamic Republic, Iranians blame the Trump regime.

National Security Advisor John Bolton openly supports war on the country. Trump reportedly wants it avoided. Other than Israel, the Saudis and the UAE, the world community strongly opposes war on the Islamic Republic, including close US allies and adversaries alike.

AIPAC exerts great influence over officials in Washington. Like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and like-minded Israeli extremists, it’s a lying machine.

It falsely calls Iran “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism (sic),” adding it’s “Israel’s and America’s greatest long-term threat in the Middle East (sic).”

Iran threatens no other countries, not the US, Israel, or any others. It seeks cooperative relations with other nations — its agenda polar opposite how Washington, NATO, and Israel operate, together representing an unparalleled global menace.

AIPAC lied claiming Iran “flouted its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and sought a nuclear weapons capability to further its hegemonic aims.” 

It turned truth on its head saying the Trump regime withdrew from the JCPOA nuclear deal to prevent “Iran from attaining this capability” — a bald-faced Big Lie.

Saying Iran must “never obtain a nuclear weapons capability” ignores its abhorrence of these weapons, wanting a nuclear-free Middle East — Israel the region’s only nuclear armed and dangerous regime, what AIPAC, the West and world community ignore.

No Iranian aggression is ongoing regionally or anywhere else, nor is any planned — what US-dominated NATO, Israel, and their rogue allies are involved in against multiple countries.

There’s no Iranian support for Daesh, al-Qaeda, or other terrorist groups — created and backed by the US. Its imperial partners support the scourge they pretend to oppose, especially Israel, aiding Daesh and other Takfiri terrorists wage war on Syria.

Last week, the Saudi-controlled broadsheet Arab News urged war on Iran, saying the country “must be hit hard,” calling for US-led “surgical strikes” on the Islamic Republic, adding:

“Riyadh has constantly warned world leaders of the dangers that Iran poses (sic).” There are none, a Big Lie claiming otherwise. 

The broadsheet falsely blamed Iran for damage done to Saudi and UAE tankers, along with a reported attack on Saudi oil-pumping stations — incidents the Islamic Republic had nothing to do with.

In Brussels last week, UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt expressed concern “about the risk of a conflict (with Iran) happening by accident, with an escalation that is unintended really on either side,” adding:

“I would say to the Iranians: Do not underestimate the resolve on the US side.” According to the UK broadsheet the Sun, British special forces were deployed to the Middle East on a secret mission to counter the (nonexistent) threat of Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf merchant shipping.

Britain’s Defense Ministry declined to comment. Deployment of its forces follows the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group sent to the region, along with nuclear-capable B-52 bombers.

All of the above amount to saber rattling. As long as the US, the UK, and perhaps other NATO forces are within range of Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles, their presence is likely to be no more than provocative posturing.

The time to worry is if they’re in the Middle East or nearby waters beyond the range of Iran’s military capability, poised for possible aggression.

According to former State Department official for GOP and Dem regimes Aaron David Miller, the “(l)ast thing America should be doing is allowing the Saudis or for that matter the Israelis to drag us into a war with Iran. Our agendas aren’t identical.”

US actions toward Iran and Venezuela have been all about war by other means, along with heated rhetoric and provocative saber rattling.

In the run-up to US aggression against Iraq in 1991 and 2003, as well as the same thing against Libya and Syria in 2011, similar propaganda manipulated the public mind against these countries.

What happened earlier isn’t how I see things unfolding against Iran and Venezuela, neocon extremist John Bolton the lead instigator.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed him, calling the Bolton, Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and his UAE counterpart the anti-Iranian “B Team.”

They represent a lunatic fringe quartet, “hop(ing) to achieve what Alexander (the Great), Genghis (Kahn) & other aggressors failed to do,” adding:

US-led “economic terrorism (and) genocidal taunts (will not) end Iran.” He warned Trump to “never threaten an Iranian,” advising him to “try respect. It works,” he explained.

A final comment

In response to a request by Press TV to comment on possible Trump regime actions against Iran, I said the following:

Trump’s overriding objective is getting reelected in November 2020. If he thinks war on Iran or Venezuela will help him, he’ll likely support what cool heads in Washington and Pentagon commanders strongly oppose.

Polls show Americans are war-weary but not to the extent that they’ll vote a US president out of office for continuing to wage them because their minds are manipulated by US media propaganda and distracted by bread and circuses.

Television where most Americans get their so-called “news” reports little on geopolitical issues — other than bashing Iran and Venezuela at times, but focusing mostly on domestic issues, politics most of all, and what I call junk food news.

So most Americans know little or nothing about Iran and Venezuela. In my judgment, waging war on either country would be madness. 

Both nations can hit back hard, in the case of Iran against US regional forces and facilities, along with being able to rein hellfire on Israeli cities, military sites, and nuclear facilities.

The last thing Trump wants is body bags returning to the US in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, media angrily reporting about it as happened in the months following the 2003 Iraq war.

I believe the US will not attack either country. At the same time, with extremists like Pompeo and Bolton running Trump’s geopolitical agenda, anything is possible, even the unthinkable.

Source: Press TV

By: Stephen Lendman

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

