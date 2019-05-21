What Does Saudi King Seek behind Call for Arab Summits?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 21 May 2019

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

Yemeni drones struck an arms depot at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region in retaliation for the kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen Italian unions have refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons consignments on board in protest against the West-backed regime’s bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump Iranian foreign minister has threatened US President to avoid threatening Iranians, advising him to try respect as it is the only approach to the Iranian nation, which may bear fruit.

US Presidential Hopefuls Pan Trump on Iran Policy Two Democrats with US military experience who are vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination Slammed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran.

Turkey Detains 249 Foreign Ministry Personnel over Coup Links A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison Twenty-nine inmates and three prison guards have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted ISIS terrorists started a riot.

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Iran Not After War, but Not Afraid of One Either: IRGC Chief Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of one either, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Snap Elections as Far-Right Deputy Resigns Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Saturday for snap elections after his ruling coalition collapsed following a video allegedly showing his far-right deputy’s link to Russia.

Turkey to Receive Both Russian S-400, American F-35: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday US will ‘sooner or later’ have to reconcile the reality and understand that his country’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, suggesting that Ankara will also receive American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

EU Seeks Dialog with Iran, Rejects Provocation: Germany German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday the European reject “rhetorical provocation” against Iran as the block seeks dialog with Tehran to resolve a dispute on its nuclear agreement.

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increased pressures on Egypt to force the North African country take an overtly hostile position against Iran, the al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War French government is threatening journalists with prison sentence for reporting on leaked documents revealing Paris’s complicity in the Saudi-led bloody aggression on Yemen after they refused to answer questions from anti-terror police.

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions A leaked report by OPCW engineers contradicts the chemical watchdog’s official report on the April 2018 incident in Syria, and raises questions about political pressure by US, UK and France on the UN body.

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls Austrian lawmaker Martha Bissmann wore on Friday a headscarf during her address against a controversial bill that prohibits primary school girls across the country from wearing headscarves.

Amnesty Concerned over New Crackdown against Dissent in Egypt Amnesty International has warned of potential new wave of crackdown against rights activists in Egypt after authorities in the country detained two peaceful critics of the government this week.

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official The US is “sitting by the phone” to hear from Iran, but it has yet to receive any message suggesting Tehran is willing to accept Donald Trump’s offers for direct talks, a senior Trump administration official said.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

What Does Saudi King Seek behind Call for Arab Summits?

Tuesday 21 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Does Saudi King Seek behind Call for Arab Summits?
Alwaght- Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday published King Salman’s call for emergency meetings by the Arab League and the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council in Mecca on May 30. The summit's agenda is discussing regional situation after the recent escalation, mainly after the attacks on the UAE and Saudi oil tankers in UAE’s Fujairah Port and the drone strikes by Yemeni forces on a Saudi oil pipeline carrying oil from the west to the east of the Arab kingdom. In addition to the stated discussion themes, a range of goals is sought behind the call for the summits.

Seeking another consensus over Yemen

Apparently, the four-year war led by Saudi Arabia against neighboring Yemen has run into an impasse. Riyadh neither wins the war nor has the courage to admit its defeat. On the one hand, the heinous crimes against the defenseless Yemeni people over the past few years have had no supporter but the UAE and the Trump administration. And on the other hand, only a name is left of the Arab military coalition formed by Saudi Arabia and a couple of Arab states in early 2015.

In the middle of the Saudi setbacks, the international pressures are mounting on Riyadh to stop the atrocities against the Yemenis amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis caused by an all-out blockade and relentless bombing of the infrastructures. Add to this the Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s muscle-flexing before the Saudis over the past few days. The resistant movement last week declared drone strikes on the facilities belonging to the Saudi oil giant Aramco, indicating that Yemeni forces can penetrate the Saudi airspace and target the kingdom’s vital income sources. This gave the Saudi leaders the idea that with regard to the international community’s concerns about the escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf region and delicate calm they can garner further support for continuation of the anti-Yemeni campaign by possibly adding anti-Ansarullah material to the closing statements of the upcoming meetings and thus help alleviate the international pressures calling for them to stop their attacks and end the siege on Hudaydah Port, the only lifeline to Yemenis in the north, and implement Stockholm agreement reached in December 2018.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the president of the Supreme Revolutionary Council of Yemen, in a Twitter post reacted to Riyadh’s call for summits. He wrote that: IS tell all free people in the holy month of Ramadan to save the Yemeni lives by refusing to attend a gatherings which does not prevent aggression against the Yemeni civilians and on the contrary back war and bloodshed in Yemen.

Iranophobia in the course to Arab NATO

The Saudi regime, Iran’s regional rival and an ideological enemy to the Islamic resistance discourse, has always played the role of an instrument for implementation of Iranophobic policies across the region and Muslim world as a service to the American and Israeli interests and in return for foreign support to keep the rule over the Arabian Peninsula. The Arab League has been an organization that over the past four decades shifted from its set goal of protecting the Arab states against foreign aggression as Saudi Arabia led a campaign of disidentification inside the bloc on the strength of Iranophobia.

Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia used the same demonization policy against the regional governments and countries which protect the Muslim interests in the face of Western and Israeli violations. A string of actions like blacklisting as a terrorist group Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas and also conspiracies to destabilize Iraq and Syria represent this policy.

As part of fundamental rivalry and hostility against some regional sides, the Saudi rulers, emboldened by Trump approach to cut the US costs and commitments in the region, have pursued foundation of the Arab version of NATO. Antagonizing Iran and intimidating the regional nations of Tehran is one step in a strategy towards Arab NATO establishment. The Saudi struggle to imply that Iran or the pro-Iranian regional forces should be blamed for the Fujairah Port attack was one among many Iranophobic measures.

Seeking to move out of Khashoggi case-caused international isolation

Yet another drive for the Saudi monarch to call for the summits in Mecca is an effort to rid the kingdom of the isolation on the international stage caused by the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the outspoken critic of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who was killed by a Saudi hit squad at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in early October last year. Following the revelation of the crime, the Turkish pursuit, and the reports released by Western intelligence agencies about the bin Salman hand in the assassination, Saudi Arabia faced heavy international pressure that drove it into isolation. Riyadh’s tried to weather the pressures by sham arrests and dismissal of the security officials named “accomplices” to the crime. The king even removed Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir but failed to persuade the world public that the top rulers were unaware of the killing plot. Now he seeks to end the isolation using such gatherings.

Saudi Arabia Yemen War Ansarullah

