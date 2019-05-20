Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei

Alwaght- Some American corporations, including Alphabet Inc's Google, Qualcomm and Intel reportedly have begun implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order that declared Chinese tech giant Huawei a national security risk.

Alphabet Inc’s Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday

Following in the footsteps of Google, a number of top American chipmakers – including Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom – halted their business transactions with Huawei, Bloomberg reports, citing insiders. The companies reportedly told their employees that no new shipments will be made “until further notice".

In the meantime, Google has confirmed it was also “complying with the order and reviewing the implications” of the ban introduced by Trump under the pretext of national security. While Google has yet to make an official announcement, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is likely to lose access to Android operating system updates, while its forthcoming smartphones will be shut out of most Google apps and services.

Washington accuses Huawei of spying on behalf of the Chinese government, but the telecommunications giant consider the US officials’ rhetoric to be a blatant example of unfair market competition.