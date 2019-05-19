Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood
EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader
Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments
Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq's Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper
Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu's Shaky Ground
The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu's position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday US will ‘sooner or later’ have to reconcile the reality and understand that his country’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, suggesting that Ankara will also receive American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump Mulls Pardoning Soldiers Accused or Convicted of War Crimes US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

EU Seeks Dialog with Iran, Rejects Provocation: Germany German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday the European reject “rhetorical provocation” against Iran as the block seeks dialog with Tehran to resolve a dispute on its nuclear agreement.

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increased pressures on Egypt to force the North African country take an overtly hostile position against Iran, the al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War French government is threatening journalists with prison sentence for reporting on leaked documents revealing Paris’s complicity in the Saudi-led bloody aggression on Yemen after they refused to answer questions from anti-terror police.

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions A leaked report by OPCW engineers contradicts the chemical watchdog’s official report on the April 2018 incident in Syria, and raises questions about political pressure by US, UK and France on the UN body.

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls Austrian lawmaker Martha Bissmann wore on Friday a headscarf during her address against a controversial bill that prohibits primary school girls across the country from wearing headscarves.

Amnesty Concerned over New Crackdown against Dissent in Egypt Amnesty International has warned of potential new wave of crackdown against rights activists in Egypt after authorities in the country detained two peaceful critics of the government this week.

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official The US is “sitting by the phone” to hear from Iran, but it has yet to receive any message suggesting Tehran is willing to accept Donald Trump’s offers for direct talks, a senior Trump administration official said.

US Airstrike Kills 18, Injures 14 Afghan Police Officers in Helmand An American Airstrike killed at least eight Afghan policemen in the war-torn country’s southern province of Helmand, Washington Post reported.

Over 220,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Over 200,000 Palestinians have converged at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) to mark the second Friday of the Ramadan fasting month.

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has strongly condemned the storming of its embassy in Washington by United States police officers.

Russia Warns of False Flag Gas Attack in Syria Terrorists from al-Nusra Front terrorist group are preparing a provocation to accuse Russian forces of using chemical weapons in Syria

Austria Bans Muslim Headscarves in Primary Schools Austrian MPs have voted to pass a law banning headscarves in primary schools amid opposition to the move viewed as oppressing the country’s Muslim minority.

Iran Will Not Hold Talks with US Regime: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rules out any prospect of negotiation with the United States

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Yemen’s Capital At least six civilians, including children, have been killed in multiple airstrikes by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition on various neighborhoods of Yemen’s capital,

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism” The United States has refused to join an international bid to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said citing First Amendment concerns.

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is "on the verge of a full-scale confrontation" with the enemies

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- US President Donald Trump reportedly has asked for paperwork to be prepared on pardoning several American troops convicted or accused of war crimes – including premeditated murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.

The requests are for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of the Navy SEALs, who is facing a trial in the coming weeks on multiple charges of shooting dead unarmed civilians and killing an injured enemy captive with a knife while deployed in Iraq, The New York Times reported Saturday.

According to the report, the requests are also believed to include the case of a former Blackwater security contractor recently found guilty in the deadly 2007 shooting of dozens of unarmed Iraqis; the case of Maj. Mathew L. Golsteyn, the Army Green Beret accused of killing an unarmed Afghan civilian in 2010 and the case of a group of Marine Corps snipers charged with urinating on the corpse of a dead Taliban militant.

Citing two unnamed US officials, the daily reported that the requests suggest that Trump is considering pardons for the American war criminals “on or around” the upcoming Memorial Day later this month.

The White House sent requests on Friday to the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, which alerted the military branches, according to one senior military official cited in the report.

Pardon files include background information and details on criminal charges, and in many cases include letters describing how the person in question has made amends.

The official added that while assembling pardon files typically takes months, the Justice Department emphasized that all files would have to be complete before Memorial Day weekend, because the president planned to pardon the men then. A second official confirmed the request concerning Chief Gallagher.

The daily noted that most of the criminal troops who are positioned for a pardon have been championed by conservative lawmakers and media organizations, such as Fox News, which have portrayed them as being unfairly punished for trying to do their job. Many have pushed for Trump to intervene.

The report also cited legal experts to point out that “pardoning several accused and convicted war criminals at once, including some who have not yet gone to trial, has not been done in recent history.” Some worried that it could erode the legitimacy of military law and undercut good order and discipline in the ranks.

 

 

