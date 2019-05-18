Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 18 May 2019

Editor's Choice

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

News

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds

Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War French government is threatening journalists with prison sentence for reporting on leaked documents revealing Paris’s complicity in the Saudi-led bloody aggression on Yemen after they refused to answer questions from anti-terror police.

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions A leaked report by OPCW engineers contradicts the chemical watchdog’s official report on the April 2018 incident in Syria, and raises questions about political pressure by US, UK and France on the UN body.

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls Austrian lawmaker Martha Bissmann wore on Friday a headscarf during her address against a controversial bill that prohibits primary school girls across the country from wearing headscarves.

Amnesty Concerned over New Crackdown against Dissent in Egypt Amnesty International has warned of potential new wave of crackdown against rights activists in Egypt after authorities in the country detained two peaceful critics of the government this week.

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official The US is “sitting by the phone” to hear from Iran, but it has yet to receive any message suggesting Tehran is willing to accept Donald Trump’s offers for direct talks, a senior Trump administration official said.

US Airstrike Kills 18, Injures 14 Afghan Police Officers in Helmand An American Airstrike killed at least eight Afghan policemen in the war-torn country’s southern province of Helmand, Washington Post reported.

Over 220,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Over 200,000 Palestinians have converged at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) to mark the second Friday of the Ramadan fasting month.

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has strongly condemned the storming of its embassy in Washington by United States police officers.

Russia Warns of False Flag Gas Attack in Syria Terrorists from al-Nusra Front terrorist group are preparing a provocation to accuse Russian forces of using chemical weapons in Syria

Austria Bans Muslim Headscarves in Primary Schools Austrian MPs have voted to pass a law banning headscarves in primary schools amid opposition to the move viewed as oppressing the country’s Muslim minority.

Iran Will Not Hold Talks with US Regime: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rules out any prospect of negotiation with the United States

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Yemen’s Capital At least six civilians, including children, have been killed in multiple airstrikes by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition on various neighborhoods of Yemen’s capital,

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism” The United States has refused to join an international bid to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said citing First Amendment concerns.

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is "on the verge of a full-scale confrontation" with the enemies

US Blacklists Chinese Giant Huawei Amid Trade War The US Commerce Department has announced it is blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates over alleged threat to national security.

Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin -Russian President Vladimir Putin says Iran’s nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel

Trump Mulls Removing Hawkish John Bolton President Donald Trump reportedly mulls replacing his warmonger National Security Adviser John Bolton over his plans to push the US towards a military conflict with Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

India to Consider Importing Iran Oil after Govt Formation India reportedly has told Iran that it will decide on continuing oil import from the Islamic republic after its elections

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release

Amnesty Concerned over New Crackdown against Dissent in Egypt

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions

US Airstrike Kills 18, Injures 14 Afghan Police Officers in Helmand

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower

Trump Warns China of ’Far Worse’ Trade Deal in His 2nd Term

UAE Port Attack: Scenarios, Vindications

Palestinians Mark Nakba Day of Catastrophe with Mass Rallies against Israel, US

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism”

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

India to Consider Importing Iran Oil after Govt Formation

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Yemen’s Capital

What’s Driving Pompeo’s Moscow Visit?

US Not Seeking Military Action against Iran: Expert

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Moscow-NATO Cooperation at its Last Station

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants

Idlib Liberation Op Looming amid Ceasefire Collapse

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit

Saudi Executions Caused by Uprising Fear, Greenlighted by West

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds

Saturday 18 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli regime's security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Israeli soldiers arrested Tunahan Kuzu, the leader of Dutch political party DENK and a parliamentarian, as he was walking toward the al-Aqsa Mosque with a Palestinian flag in his hand.

The Israeli security forces also seized the Palestinian flag.

The DENK party said Kuzu, who is of Turkish descent, had been taken by a large group of heavily armed soldiers after Friday prayers and during a working visit to Jerusalem al-Quds.

Kuzu held some meetings with civil society representatives to discuss recent developments in the region and took part in the 71st anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba Day on Wednesday during his business trip to the occupied city, the statement added.

Palestinians commemorate May 15 as a day of Nakba or catastrophe. The event marks the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland, following the creation of Israel in 1948 and their scattering across refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza, and neighboring countries.

Tensions have been running high near the fence, separating Gaza from the occupied territories, since March which marked the start of a series of protests called “The Great March of Return.” Palestinian protesters demand the right to return for those driven out of their homeland.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed since then, and over 17,300 have been injured.

Germany designates BDS as anti-Semitic

Separately on Friday, the German parliament voted to condemn as “anti-Semitic” a Palestinian movement that calls for economic pressure on Israel to end the occupation of Palestine’s territories.

In a move welcomed by the Tel Aviv regime, the majority of German lawmakers in the Bundestag voted in favor of a motion that accuses the international Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement of using anti-Semitic tactics to fulfill its political goals.

“The argumentation patterns and methods used by the BDS movement are anti-Semitic,” read the motion submitted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, their Social Democrat coalition partners as well as the Greens and Free Democrats.

The vote was denounced by the BDS as anti-Palestinian.

“The German establishment is entrenching its complicity in Israel’s crimes of military occupation, ethnic cleansing, siege and apartheid, while desperately trying to shield it from accountability to international law,” the BDS said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the motion in a statement on Twitter, saying, “I hope that this decision will bring about concrete steps and I call upon other countries to adopt similar legislation.”

The BDS movement was initiated in 2005 by over 170 Palestinian organizations and later turned international. It is meant to initiate “various forms of boycott against Israel until it meets its obligations under international law” and end its occupation of Palestinian lands.

Israel and its allies in Washington have long railed against the BDS, which calls for people and groups across the world to cut economic, cultural and academic ties to Tel Aviv.

Last year, Israel published a list of 20 organizations whose activists would be barred from entering the occupied territories due to their support for boycott campaigns.

Israel’s strategic affairs ministry has been allocated $36m to combat the BDS movement.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Dutch Al-Quds

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

52 Yemenis Killed,Injured after Saudi Warplanes Hit Residential Areas in Yemens Sanaa
Extremist Buddhists Attack Muslims’ Stores in Sri Lanka
Displaced Syrians Escape Kurdish Forces-Controlled Rukban Camp
Ramadan,Transcendent Month
52 Yemenis Killed,Injured after Saudi Warplanes Hit Residential Areas in Yemens Sanaa

52 Yemenis Killed,Injured after Saudi Warplanes Hit Residential Areas in Yemens Sanaa

Car Bombing Moment in Syrias Manbij Caught on Camera
Terrorists Target Residential Areas in North of Hama, One Woman Killed, Five Children Injured
Londoners Hold Pro-Palestine Rally
Albania:Clashes Erupt in Tirana as Anti-Government Protests Continue