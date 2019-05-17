US Not Seeking Military Action against Iran: Expert

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds

Israeli Regime Detains Dutch Politician in Al-Quds

Israeli regime’s security forces have arrested a Dutch politician who was carrying a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Nigerian Army Opens Fire on Protesters Demanding Zakzaky’s Release Several people were seriously injured on Friday night when Nigerian army has opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held for four years on trumped-up allegations.

French Journalists Face Prison for Exposing Govt Lies about Yemen War French government is threatening journalists with prison sentence for reporting on leaked documents revealing Paris’s complicity in the Saudi-led bloody aggression on Yemen after they refused to answer questions from anti-terror police.

Leaked OPCW Memo Casts Doubt on Watchdog’s Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ Conclusions A leaked report by OPCW engineers contradicts the chemical watchdog’s official report on the April 2018 incident in Syria, and raises questions about political pressure by US, UK and France on the UN body.

Austrian MP Wears Headscarf to Protest Hijab Ban for School Girls Austrian lawmaker Martha Bissmann wore on Friday a headscarf during her address against a controversial bill that prohibits primary school girls across the country from wearing headscarves.

Amnesty Concerned over New Crackdown against Dissent in Egypt Amnesty International has warned of potential new wave of crackdown against rights activists in Egypt after authorities in the country detained two peaceful critics of the government this week.

US ‘Sitting by Phone’ Awaiting Call from Iran: Official The US is “sitting by the phone” to hear from Iran, but it has yet to receive any message suggesting Tehran is willing to accept Donald Trump’s offers for direct talks, a senior Trump administration official said.

US Airstrike Kills 18, Injures 14 Afghan Police Officers in Helmand An American Airstrike killed at least eight Afghan policemen in the war-torn country’s southern province of Helmand, Washington Post reported.

Over 220,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Over 200,000 Palestinians have converged at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) to mark the second Friday of the Ramadan fasting month.

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has strongly condemned the storming of its embassy in Washington by United States police officers.

Russia Warns of False Flag Gas Attack in Syria Terrorists from al-Nusra Front terrorist group are preparing a provocation to accuse Russian forces of using chemical weapons in Syria

Austria Bans Muslim Headscarves in Primary Schools Austrian MPs have voted to pass a law banning headscarves in primary schools amid opposition to the move viewed as oppressing the country’s Muslim minority.

Iran Will Not Hold Talks with US Regime: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rules out any prospect of negotiation with the United States

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Yemen’s Capital At least six civilians, including children, have been killed in multiple airstrikes by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition on various neighborhoods of Yemen’s capital,

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism” The United States has refused to join an international bid to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said citing First Amendment concerns.

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is "on the verge of a full-scale confrontation" with the enemies

US Blacklists Chinese Giant Huawei Amid Trade War The US Commerce Department has announced it is blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates over alleged threat to national security.

Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin -Russian President Vladimir Putin says Iran’s nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel

Trump Mulls Removing Hawkish John Bolton President Donald Trump reportedly mulls replacing his warmonger National Security Adviser John Bolton over his plans to push the US towards a military conflict with Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

India to Consider Importing Iran Oil after Govt Formation India reportedly has told Iran that it will decide on continuing oil import from the Islamic republic after its elections

US Not Seeking Military Action against Iran: Expert

Friday 17 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Not Seeking Military Action against Iran: Expert

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

No War No Talks with US: Iran Leader

Alwaght- The Western-Arab media propaganda has recently been launched, asking if the US and Iran will confront militarily. The ground for such a media wave has been the American and Iranian tensions and war of words over the past few weeks.

After the US President Donald Trump announced reinstating anti-Iranian economic sanctions two weeks ago, Iran in response partially stopped complying with some terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. It additionally released a 2-month ultimatum to the other signatories of the deal, asking them to practically show commitment to the accord in a way that Iran can tangibly use its benefits. Following the actions, the US announced deploying a naval strike group as well as bombers to the Persian Gulf region. However, the two sides’ officials kept emphasizing that they are not seeking a military confrontation. But the media play a key role in the escalation of the tensions by fueling the fire of speculations.

To get a picture of the US objective behind such propaganda and the way Washington confronts Iran, Alwaght has talked to Foad Izadi, an Iranian expert of the American affairs.

The first question was about the US goals behind such actions. Mr Izadi answered that one aspect of this all is psychological. The US is keenly seeking to extract concessions from Iran. It pursues its goals with the logic that Iran will not give in to the US demands unless pressures are increased on it. But over the past few years of anti-Iranian pressures have not yielded fruits as the Islamic Republic declined to move back. “So, the US in its campaign of disinformation seeks to highlight the military aspect of the confrontation in a bid to force Iran into a retreat from its firmly-held stances.”

He continued that this is not the only aspect. It can have a real aspect. There are some politicians in the US who for years have been seeking war with Iran.

“This is a reality. For example, John Bolton, who is now serving as the national security advisor for Trump administration, in March 2015 published an article in the New York Times defending limited military action against Iran. Such a view is also held by Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State. Such like-minded people think that by sending the strike group and the B-52 bombers it will be in the best US interests if there would be a chance of limited military confrontation with Iran. Their presupposition is that such action will not draw huge costs to the US. They think that if Washington’s attacks be limited, Iran will not respond because for the Iranian officials the priority is saving their government and if they want to respond strongly, they will, in fact, give the Americans the Ok for further strikes which they are not interested to see. So, they argue to other decision makers that beside the economic and political pressure, a restricted military campaign would work for them. The final goal is to imply to the Iranians that they have two options: Talks or war.”

Alwaght asked how Iran could face off such hostile propagandistic actions by the US. The Iranian expert replied that to win over the US in this war of propaganda, the Iranian officials should make clear to their public that the Americans do not want to negotiate. “The negotiation means a game of give and take. They are ready to negotiate in their own style. As Trump put it, he wants the Iranians to call him and he will tell them to comply with the 12 conditions already set by his Secretary of State Pompeo. That is what he means by negotiations. He is not ready for genuine talks. Trump administration’s decision makers blast the Obama administration, arguing that the negotiations allowed Tehran to boost its power.”

Izadi continued that when it comes to the military action, as Iran’s Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei has said, the time of “hit and run” has gone. If the US launches attacks, Iran will definitely respond. Such a response will be serious. Iranian military capabilities keep the US from military action. This capability, marked by the missiles and regional sway, should be saved and boosted. This should be made clear to the Iranian public that if the US forces are not within fire range of the pro-Iranian forces in the region, the possibility of the American attacks will rise. “We should know that it is not the ethical commitment that keeps the US from military action, it is the Iranian military deterrence.”

From another aspect, Mr Izadi said, Iran should have its own plans and designs in the face of the US. Tehran should have strong command. “The US last year formed “Iran action group” in the State Department but we in Iran do not have “US action group.” Iran has the Supreme National Security Council that does this job. But when it comes to implementing the decisions, there appear some problems because it lacks a cohesive and coordinated command. “So, Iran can set up something like counter-US center. A lot of measures need to be taken within this center in response to the American.”

Alwaght asked for comment about the US approach, while it appears that the EU is confused in the middle of the US-Iran faceoff. On the one hand the European countries said they reject Iran's ultimatum and on the other hand insist on activating the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), a mechanism unveiled by the EU and is supposed to help bypass the US-dominated global financial system.

Mr Izadi answered: “The European Union is not a single country. It is consisted of 28 countries. Some are not interested to stay committed to the nuclear deal. As the US pulled out of it, they practically withdrew. Some are interested to stay committed but are incapable. This is the European status. But in general, we should not expect a serious measure from the EU to save the deal.”

In the middle of this, the UAE announced that four oil tankers, two belonging to Saudi Arabia, were attacked in Fujairah port. There have not been reliable news to vindicate the claims and so far no party claimed responsibility. Alwaght asked Mr Izadi for an analysis of the last week’s incident in the Persian Gulf coast.

Mr Izasdi said: “Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, saying that Iran denounced it because such actions destabilize the region. It is not clear who should be blamed for the incident but regional experiences can prove that such actions come as consequences of the American, Israeli, and Saudi destabilizing actions in the region. If they insist on cutting to zero Iran’s oil sales, they will sustain harms more than others. It should be made clear to the hostile parties that anti-Iranian actions will be costly to them and that Iran’s patience is not unlimited.”

US Iran Tensions Propagnada Nuclear Deal

