  Friday 17 May 2019

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has strongly condemned the storming of its embassy in Washington by United States police officers.

Russia Warns of False Flag Gas Attack in Syria Terrorists from al-Nusra Front terrorist group are preparing a provocation to accuse Russian forces of using chemical weapons in Syria

Austria Bans Muslim Headscarves in Primary Schools Austrian MPs have voted to pass a law banning headscarves in primary schools amid opposition to the move viewed as oppressing the country’s Muslim minority.

Iran Will Not Hold Talks with US Regime: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rules out any prospect of negotiation with the United States

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Yemen’s Capital At least six civilians, including children, have been killed in multiple airstrikes by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition on various neighborhoods of Yemen’s capital,

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism” The United States has refused to join an international bid to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said citing First Amendment concerns.

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is "on the verge of a full-scale confrontation" with the enemies

US Blacklists Chinese Giant Huawei Amid Trade War The US Commerce Department has announced it is blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates over alleged threat to national security.

Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin -Russian President Vladimir Putin says Iran’s nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel

Trump Mulls Removing Hawkish John Bolton President Donald Trump reportedly mulls replacing his warmonger National Security Adviser John Bolton over his plans to push the US towards a military conflict with Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

India to Consider Importing Iran Oil after Govt Formation India reportedly has told Iran that it will decide on continuing oil import from the Islamic republic after its elections

Amnesty Rebukes ‘Shameful Year’ of Human Rights in Saudi Arabia Amnesty International slammed as “Shameful Year” Saudi Arabia’s human rights records on the first year since the West-backed regime launched a campaign of suppression against women’s rights activists.

Venezuelan Court Accuses 4 Lawmakers of Treason Venezuela’s Supreme Court has accused four legislators of treason over supporting a coup attempt against the elected government of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria Alwaght- In foreign-backed terrorists’ latest crime against Syrian people, at least six civilians, including two children, have lost their lives and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries when a barrage of rockets hit a government-controlled refugee camp in the war-torn country’s northern province of Aleppo.

Palestinians Mark Nakba Day of Catastrophe with Mass Rallies against Israel, US Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip plan to hold mass rallies to mark the 71th anniversary of the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe).

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned about “suspicious acts of sabotage” in the region, following recent incidents involving oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Press TV reported.

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement Turkish arrested 46 former police officers over alleged links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK Iran has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s judiciary has said on Monday.

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report Yemen forces have reportedly launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen nation.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

Friday 17 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

US Police Raid Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC

The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has strongly condemned the storming of its embassy in Washington by United States police officers.
Alwaght- President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has strongly condemned the storming of his country’s embassy in Washington by US police officers.

"The US has raided the premises of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington DC ... a brutal act against international law and lack of respect for embassies in the world," said the president.

The Venezuelan head of state says he gave instructions to take its complaint of the event to the highest authorities and is expecting UN member states to make declarations against this violation.

"I have told our Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, that we should take the complaint to the highest levels and that the UN system should rule sooner rather than later on this serious violation of the Venezuelan Embassy in the US," he said.

On another note, he urged the US government to respect the human rights of the activists who were inside the diplomatic headquarters for 36 days by the authority of Venezuelan officials.

Activists had been defending the embassy building since the two governments broke diplomatic relations. However, US authorities and the Venezuelan opposition sought to cut off electricity and water services to the building, as well as prevent food from entering by keeping a siege on the premises daily.

In clear violation of international law, police broke into Venezuela’s embassy in Washington DC, arresting activists invited by staff. They prevented the building from being seized by US-backed coup leader Juan Guaido’s people.

After spending over a month camped out in the embassy, the final four activists of the Venezuelan Embassy Protection Collective have been placed under arrest after police broke down doors and entered the premises on Thursday.

Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, embassies are considered sovereign territory of the government they represent, making the action a violation of international law.

Despite the failure of self-declared ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido to launch a coup last month, US authorities continue to recognize his government as the legal authority in Venezuela.

 

Venezuela Maduro US Embassy Violation Washington DC

