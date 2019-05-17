Terrorists Preparing Provocation with Chemical Weapons in Syria: Report

Alwaght- Terrorists from al-Nusra Front terrorist group are preparing a provocation to accuse Russian forces of using chemical weapons in Syria, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides said on Friday.

"Early on May 17, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria received information that terrorists from al-Nusra Front are preparing a provocation in the Idlib province. According to residents of the Seraqab settlement, al-Nusra Front terrorists are preparing a provocation with the use of toxic chemicals and debris of Russian aviation's ordnance delivered from other Syrian regions. The aim of the provocation is to accuse Russian forces of using chemical weapons against civilians in Idlib," the Russian reconciliation center said.

Militants plan to film the staged attack to distribute it on social media and in Western media, the Russian center added. "The information received by the Russian reconciliation center from residents of Serqab was also confirmed by another independent source," the center noted.

Speaking during a press briefing in the Russian capital Moscow on April 18, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, warned that White Helmets and Fateh al-Sham Front terrorists were “preparing for further provocations aimed at accusing the legitimate government in Syria of using poisonous substances.”

On April 14, 2018, the US, Britain and France carried out a string of airstrikes against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack on the city of Douma, located about 10 kilometers northeast of the capital Damascus.

Washington and its allies blamed Damascus for the Douma attack, an allegation rejected by the Syrian government.