Iran Will Not Hold Talks with US Regime: FM Zarif

  Friday 17 May 2019

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu's position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has strongly condemned the storming of its embassy in Washington by United States police officers.

Terrorists from al-Nusra Front terrorist group are preparing a provocation to accuse Russian forces of using chemical weapons in Syria

Austrian MPs have voted to pass a law banning headscarves in primary schools amid opposition to the move viewed as oppressing the country's Muslim minority.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rules out any prospect of negotiation with the United States

At least six civilians, including children, have been killed in multiple airstrikes by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition on various neighborhoods of Yemen's capital,

The United States has refused to join an international bid to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said citing First Amendment concerns.

The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is "on the verge of a full-scale confrontation" with the enemies

The US Commerce Department has announced it is blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates over alleged threat to national security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Iran's nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel

President Donald Trump reportedly mulls replacing his warmonger National Security Adviser John Bolton over his plans to push the US towards a military conflict with Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

India reportedly has told Iran that it will decide on continuing oil import from the Islamic republic after its elections

Amnesty International slammed as "Shameful Year" Saudi Arabia's human rights records on the first year since the West-backed regime launched a campaign of suppression against women's rights activists.

Venezuela's Supreme Court has accused four legislators of treason over supporting a coup attempt against the elected government of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month

In foreign-backed terrorists' latest crime against Syrian people, at least six civilians, including two children, have lost their lives and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries when a barrage of rockets hit a government-controlled refugee camp in the war-torn country's northern province of Aleppo.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip plan to hold mass rallies to mark the 71th anniversary of the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe).

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned about "suspicious acts of sabotage" in the region, following recent incidents involving oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Press TV reported.

Turkish arrested 46 former police officers over alleged links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Iran has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic's judiciary has said on Monday.

Yemen forces have reportedly launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations in response to the Riyadh regime's ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen nation.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) speak at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on May 16, 2019.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rules out any prospect of negotiation with the United States

Alwaght-Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rules out any prospect of negotiation with the United States, calling the Washington regime a “bully” trying to force all others into acting illegally.

Zarif made the remarks in an address to the Japanese media on Thursday during a visit to the country.

"No, there is no possibility for negotiations," Zarif said, when asked about whether he would be open to holding bilateral talks aimed at easing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

"This is the first time in history that a bully is telling everybody else, important countries, that 'I'm going to punish you if you observe something that I do not like," he stated.

"Let us assume that a bully is standing in a cross section on the street and telling everybody, 'If you don't pass the red light, I'm going to beat you.' This is exactly what the US is telling them," he exemplified.

The US has been deploying a policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran under President Donald Trump.

Employing the policy, Washington left a multilateral nuclear deal, reached between Iran and the six major powers -- the US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany, last year.

It then reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted under the accord, and began threatening the countries not abiding by the bans with “secondary sanctions.”

"This is economic terrorism, pure and simple," Zarif asserted.

Zarif also criticized the European sides to the agreement for not fully fulfilling their commitments and Japan for going along with the US sanctions despite publicly supporting the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"I have to stress that it is important for all other members of the JCPOA to take serious account of their continued failure, because Europe unfortunately, while supporting [the] JCPOA verbally, has not been able to take any action. Unfortunately, our Japanese partners also have not taken action to implement [the] JCPOA," he said.

Additionally, on Thursday, Zarif held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

At the meeting, Abe expressed Tokyo’s willingness to maintain and develop its traditionally friendly ties with Tehran.

“I’m concerned that the situation in the Middle East is becoming very tense,” the Japanese premier said.

Speaking at an earlier meeting with with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, in Tokyo on Thursday, Zarif stressed that the Islamic Republic is exercising “maximum restraint in spite of the fact the United States withdrew from (the) JCPOA last May,” referring to the nuclear accord by the acronym of its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The top diplomat also noted that Iran is still committed to its obligations under the JCPOA and that continued assessments proved this fact.

 “We believe that escalation by the United States is unacceptable and uncalled for,” Zarif added.

 

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the US has taken an increasingly hostile approach toward Iran.

Washington pulled out of the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, and re-imposed the anti-Iran sanctions it had lifted under the nuclear deal as part of a campaign of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic Republic.

Recently, it moved to force Iran’s oil exports to “zero” and sent military reinforcements, including a strike group, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, to the Middle East in a bid to step up pressure on Tehran.

