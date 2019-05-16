What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 16 May 2019

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Yemen’s Capital

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Yemen’s Capital

At least six civilians, including children, have been killed in multiple airstrikes by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition on various neighborhoods of Yemen’s capital,

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism” The United States has refused to join an international bid to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said citing First Amendment concerns.

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is "on the verge of a full-scale confrontation" with the enemies

US Blacklists Chinese Giant Huawei Amid Trade War The US Commerce Department has announced it is blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates over alleged threat to national security.

Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin -Russian President Vladimir Putin says Iran’s nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel

Trump Mulls Removing Hawkish John Bolton President Donald Trump reportedly mulls replacing his warmonger National Security Adviser John Bolton over his plans to push the US towards a military conflict with Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

India to Consider Importing Iran Oil after Govt Formation India reportedly has told Iran that it will decide on continuing oil import from the Islamic republic after its elections

Amnesty Rebukes ‘Shameful Year’ of Human Rights in Saudi Arabia Amnesty International slammed as “Shameful Year” Saudi Arabia’s human rights records on the first year since the West-backed regime launched a campaign of suppression against women’s rights activists.

Venezuelan Court Accuses 4 Lawmakers of Treason Venezuela’s Supreme Court has accused four legislators of treason over supporting a coup attempt against the elected government of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria Alwaght- In foreign-backed terrorists’ latest crime against Syrian people, at least six civilians, including two children, have lost their lives and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries when a barrage of rockets hit a government-controlled refugee camp in the war-torn country’s northern province of Aleppo.

Palestinians Mark Nakba Day of Catastrophe with Mass Rallies against Israel, US Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip plan to hold mass rallies to mark the 71th anniversary of the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe).

Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned about “suspicious acts of sabotage” in the region, following recent incidents involving oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Press TV reported.

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement Turkish arrested 46 former police officers over alleged links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK Iran has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s judiciary has said on Monday.

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report Yemen forces have reportedly launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen nation.

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence Sri Lankan Authorities have arrested a Saudi-educated preacher over links with Zahran Hashim the suspected mastermind of bombings last month, throwing a spotlight on the role of Salafi-Wahhabi terrorism in South Asia.

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies Several heavy explosions reportedly have rocked the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower The US government is trying to prevent whistleblowing and investigative journalism, a former FBI agent told RT speaking on the case of an ex-intelligence analyst facing 50 years in prison for leaking files about the US drone program.

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan The so-called the Baluchistan Liberation Army militants stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside.

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Thursday 16 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al-Said

The Arab sultanate severed ties with Iraq in the 1990s when Saddam invaded his neighbor Kuwait.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Oman’s official news agency on Monday reported that the small Arab monarchy has decided to reopen its embassy in Iraq, nearly three decades after Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait that caused Muscat to close its embassy in Baghdad. The reopening raises a couple of questions: How is the new Omani approach to Iraq and why Muscat has decided to change its policy towards Iraq at the presnt time being?

Oman-Iraq relations record

Due to their geographical position, Oman and Iraq have a long history of relations. Even before the modern Iraq and Oman, there were trade ties linking the two regions, something making the historical bonds effective in the two nation’s ties. The two countries started their official diplomatic relations in the 1970s. Relations with Iraq followed a set of policies introduced by Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said who after assuming power in the country sought to end the nation’s political isolation.

When in the early 1980s, Saddam Hussein invaded his neighbor Iran, Oman’s foreign policy suffered some temporary challenges as the leaders in Muscat failed to take an appropriate stand. Initially, they showed symbolic support to Saddam, but finally their policy ended up neutral. The sultanate even hosted negotiations between Baghdad and Tehran for a ceasefire.

The country cut off its diplomatic ties with Iraq in the 1990s when Saddam invaded neighboring Kuwait. In 2003, Muscat opposed the US invasion of Iraq. When Oman was a temporary member of the United Nations Security Council, it pushed forward the oil-for-food program to help alleviate Iraqi nation’s sufferings under heavy sanctions imposed on the country due to Saddam’s aggression.

Oman’s attitude after government change in Iraq

When Saddam was toppled in Iraq in the early 2003s, Oman supported the new government in Baghdad. Despite the fact that Muscat in line with other Persian Gulf Arab states severed its diplomatic ties with Baghdad in the 1990s, it opposed an Arab League resolution in 2003 to suspend the Iraqi membership in the 22-member bloc.

Two reasons caused Oman to keep its embassy closed up to now since 2003:

1. Iraq’s volatile situation

After 2003, Muscat was relatively confused about taking a stable policy towards Iraq due to the political transitions. It, however, voiced support to the Transitional Council formed after Saddam removal. Oman did not support a specific group in Iraq or at least did not publicize the support for a particular Iraqi political group. All of its emphasis was on seeing a united and democratic Iraq.

2. Following Saudi policy

Although Muscat adopts a moderate policy, sometimes, largely to make a balance in the face of the Saudi pressures on it, moves in line with Riyadh policies. Oman kept its embassy closed up to now mainly because Iraq had a chaotic situation and there was no possibility for Baghdad to reciprocate. But now things have changed. Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in 2016 but Oman waited until now to make sure that the alliance makings in Iraq end. As Baghdad-Riyadh relations improved in the post-ISIS period, Saudi Arabia a month ago opened a consulate in Iraq as a sign of ties improvement after three decades. Following the Saudi move, Muscat found the atmosphere suitable to engage in official relations with Baghdad. With regard to the presence of the major actors of the US, Iran, and Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Sultan Qaboos seeks an independent policy with Baghdad without foreign pressures to avoid Oman’s interests being overshadowed by a conflict of interests of the three players.

Future of Oman-Iraq relations

Oman is the seventh-largest oil producer in West Asia and needs stability in the region more than any other country. That is what makes friendly relations with all of the regional sides of strategic significance for Muscat.

Before the decision to reopen the embassy, Muscat leaders promoted their ties with Iraq, particularly when Nouri al-Maliki was Iraq’s prime minister. The sultanate also hosted Iraqi government and parliament officials. What makes them close is the shared views and policies on the regional and Syrian security and the relations with Iran.

Sultan Qaboos seeks to avoid adopting policies that are subjected to change in the short run. He is now reopening his embassy in Baghdad while he made sure that he can adopt a stable strategy towards Iraq for a long period. The Iraq-Oman political relations in the post-Saddam period did not grow mature all of a sudden. Historically, Oman has been engaged in active business ties with Iraq through Basra province of Iraq. Since 2012, the trade volume considerably expanded, with Omani exports to Iraq, including electricity, food, and medicines, touching $160 million in 2017.

The dominant faith in Oman is Ibadi Islam. Even the ruler is an Ibadi. With its faith separated from Shiite and Sunni Islam, Oman has a chance to steer clear of religious conflicts characteristic of religious ideologies in Islam. So, it will not have to take into account the Saudi religious considerations in its development of ties with Iraq, a dominantly Shiite country. The top priority will be regional security by adopting a balanced policy. In fact, the regional and Iraqi conditions at the present time suit Muscat’s stabilizing policies. So, Oman-Iraq relations are expected to grow even stronger in the future.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iraq Oman Embassy Reopening

