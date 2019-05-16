Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 16 May 2019

Editor's Choice

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

News

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Bombardments on Yemen’s Capital

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Bombardments on Yemen’s Capital

At least six civilians, including children, have been killed in multiple airstrikes by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition on various neighborhoods of Yemen’s capital,

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism” The United States has refused to join an international bid to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said citing First Amendment concerns.

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is "on the verge of a full-scale confrontation" with the enemies

US Blacklists Chinese Giant Huawei Amid Trade War The US Commerce Department has announced it is blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates over alleged threat to national security.

Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin -Russian President Vladimir Putin says Iran’s nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel

Trump Mulls Removing Hawkish John Bolton President Donald Trump reportedly mulls replacing his warmonger National Security Adviser John Bolton over his plans to push the US towards a military conflict with Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

India to Consider Importing Iran Oil after Govt Formation India reportedly has told Iran that it will decide on continuing oil import from the Islamic republic after its elections

Amnesty Rebukes ‘Shameful Year’ of Human Rights in Saudi Arabia Amnesty International slammed as “Shameful Year” Saudi Arabia’s human rights records on the first year since the West-backed regime launched a campaign of suppression against women’s rights activists.

Venezuelan Court Accuses 4 Lawmakers of Treason Venezuela’s Supreme Court has accused four legislators of treason over supporting a coup attempt against the elected government of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria Alwaght- In foreign-backed terrorists’ latest crime against Syrian people, at least six civilians, including two children, have lost their lives and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries when a barrage of rockets hit a government-controlled refugee camp in the war-torn country’s northern province of Aleppo.

Palestinians Mark Nakba Day of Catastrophe with Mass Rallies against Israel, US Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip plan to hold mass rallies to mark the 71th anniversary of the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe).

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned about “suspicious acts of sabotage” in the region, following recent incidents involving oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Press TV reported.

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement Turkish arrested 46 former police officers over alleged links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK Iran has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s judiciary has said on Monday.

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report Yemen forces have reportedly launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen nation.

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence Sri Lankan Authorities have arrested a Saudi-educated preacher over links with Zahran Hashim the suspected mastermind of bombings last month, throwing a spotlight on the role of Salafi-Wahhabi terrorism in South Asia.

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies Several heavy explosions reportedly have rocked the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower The US government is trying to prevent whistleblowing and investigative journalism, a former FBI agent told RT speaking on the case of an ex-intelligence analyst facing 50 years in prison for leaking files about the US drone program.

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan The so-called the Baluchistan Liberation Army militants stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism”

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Bombardments on Yemen’s Capital

Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin

US Blacklists Chinese Giant Huawei Amid Trade War

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander

Clashes Erupted at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM

China Will Never Yield To US Pressures: Media

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media

What’s Behind Ansarullah’s Withdrawal from Three Major Ports?

Pentagon Scholar’s Guide to Overthrowing Governments

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence

Israel Hit Anadolu Office for Exposing Its ’Dirty works’: Erdogan

UAE Port Attack: Scenarios, Vindications

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement

Trump Warns China of ’Far Worse’ Trade Deal in His 2nd Term

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants

Idlib Operation: Two Likely Scenarios

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims

Moscow-NATO Cooperation at its Last Station

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement

China Warns Intruding French Warship

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

Iran’s Armed Forces Role in War on ISIS cannot be Ignored: Leader

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin

Thursday 16 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin

President Putin

-Russian President Vladimir Putin says Iran’s nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel

Related Content

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal

Iran Implementing "Step-by-Step" Withdrawal from Nuclear Deal: Araqchi

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Iran's nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel since America's decision to leave it in May 2018.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen on Wednesday, Putin said, "After the signing of the agreement Iran was and still is the world's most verifiable and transparent country in this sense." He added that, "Iran is fulfilling all of its obligations," citing the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Putin aired his frustration with expectations from Moscow to save the landmark agreement, saying Russia was not "a fire brigade" to "rescue everything."

"We regret that the deal is falling apart," Putin said.

He urged Iran not to quit the 2015 agreement but added there was only so much Moscow could do.

Earlier Wednesday Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern that tensions over Iran escalated despite assurances from Pompeo that Washington was not seeking war.

"So far we notice the continued escalation of tensions around this subject," Peskov said.

"We are saddened to see the decisions taken by the Iranian side," Peskov added, while arguing that Washington has been provoking Iran.

In Sochi, Pompeo said his country did not want war with Iran, despite a spike in tensions that has seen the Pentagon dispatch nuclear-capable bombers to the region.

Peskov sought to play down those statements.

"There were no assurances from Pompeo," Putin's spokesman said.

Tensions have sharply escalated between Washington and Tehran after Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal which removed sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program, leaving the fate of the deal at the hands of the remaining signatories -- the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

Trump's pressure on Iran to renegotiate a deal that would address its ballistic missile program and growing regional influence continued with the imposition of several rounds of sanctions and reached a point where American officials threatened to cut the country's oil exports to zero.

Running out of patience with the EU's inaction in the face of the growing US pressure, Iran reduced its commitments under the deal last week and warned the EU that it would consider leaving the accord after 60 days if its demands were not met.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Russia US Putin Nuclear

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Extremist Buddhists Attack Muslims’ Stores in Sri Lanka
Displaced Syrians Escape Kurdish Forces-Controlled Rukban Camp
Ramadan,Transcendent Month
Clashes Erupt at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France
Extremist Buddhists Attack Muslims’ Stores in Sri Lanka

Extremist Buddhists Attack Muslims’ Stores in Sri Lanka

Terrorists Target Residential Areas in North of Hama, One Woman Killed, Five Children Injured
Londoners Hold Pro-Palestine Rally
Albania:Clashes Erupt in Tirana as Anti-Government Protests Continue
Syrian Army Captures Qalaat al-Madiq as Offensive Continues in Hama