Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria

Alwaght- In foreign-backed terrorists’ latest crime against Syrian people, at least six civilians, including two children, have lost their lives and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries when a barrage of rockets hit a government-controlled refugee camp in the war-torn country’s northern province of Aleppo.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that terrorists positioned in the western and southwestern outskirts of the provincial capital city of Aleppo lobbed four projectiles into al-Nayrab refugee camp on Tuesday evening, leaving six people dead and 11 others injured.

According to SANA, the injured civilians were transported to Aleppo General Hospital and al-Razi Hospital to receive treatment.

Nayrab camp houses displaced Syrians and Palestinian refugees who have been living in Syria.

The terrorist rocket attack comes amid an unprecedented escalation between Syrian government forces and foreign-backed militants, who have a last foothold in northwestern Syria.

Earlier in the day, Syrian soldiers struck the positions of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, in the rural districts of the militant-held northwestern province of Idlib as well as the western-central province of Hama.

Syrian troops pounded Jabhat Fateh al-Sham’s holdouts in an area stretching from Hobait village to Kafr Nabudah town in the Maarrat al-Nu'man district of Idlib province, killing and wounding many terrorists and destroying their arms depots.

Elsewhere in Hama province, intensive strikes were carried out on militant positions in the towns of al-Lataminah, Kafr Zita, al-Arba'in and al-Zakah village.

SANA reported that scores of Takfiri terrorists were killed and injured as a result. A number of foreign nationals were among the slain militants.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.