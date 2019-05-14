UAE Port Attack: Scenarios, Vindications

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Bombardments on Yemen’s Capital

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Civilians in Bombardments on Yemen’s Capital

At least six civilians, including children, have been killed in multiple airstrikes by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition on various neighborhoods of Yemen’s capital,

US Rejects New Global Initiative to Combat Online “Violent Extremism” The United States has refused to join an international bid to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said citing First Amendment concerns.

Iran On Verge of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemies: IRGC Commander The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is "on the verge of a full-scale confrontation" with the enemies

US Blacklists Chinese Giant Huawei Amid Trade War The US Commerce Department has announced it is blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates over alleged threat to national security.

Iran’s Nuclear Program Is Most Transparent: Putin -Russian President Vladimir Putin says Iran’s nuclear program is most transparent and Moscow "regrets" to see the 2015 nuclear agreement unravel

Trump Mulls Removing Hawkish John Bolton President Donald Trump reportedly mulls replacing his warmonger National Security Adviser John Bolton over his plans to push the US towards a military conflict with Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

India to Consider Importing Iran Oil after Govt Formation India reportedly has told Iran that it will decide on continuing oil import from the Islamic republic after its elections

Amnesty Rebukes ‘Shameful Year’ of Human Rights in Saudi Arabia Amnesty International slammed as “Shameful Year” Saudi Arabia’s human rights records on the first year since the West-backed regime launched a campaign of suppression against women’s rights activists.

Venezuelan Court Accuses 4 Lawmakers of Treason Venezuela’s Supreme Court has accused four legislators of treason over supporting a coup attempt against the elected government of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria Alwaght- In foreign-backed terrorists’ latest crime against Syrian people, at least six civilians, including two children, have lost their lives and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries when a barrage of rockets hit a government-controlled refugee camp in the war-torn country’s northern province of Aleppo.

Palestinians Mark Nakba Day of Catastrophe with Mass Rallies against Israel, US Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip plan to hold mass rallies to mark the 71th anniversary of the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe).

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned about “suspicious acts of sabotage” in the region, following recent incidents involving oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Press TV reported.

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement Turkish arrested 46 former police officers over alleged links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK Iran has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s judiciary has said on Monday.

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report Yemen forces have reportedly launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen nation.

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence Sri Lankan Authorities have arrested a Saudi-educated preacher over links with Zahran Hashim the suspected mastermind of bombings last month, throwing a spotlight on the role of Salafi-Wahhabi terrorism in South Asia.

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies Several heavy explosions reportedly have rocked the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower The US government is trying to prevent whistleblowing and investigative journalism, a former FBI agent told RT speaking on the case of an ex-intelligence analyst facing 50 years in prison for leaking files about the US drone program.

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan The so-called the Baluchistan Liberation Army militants stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside.

alwaght.com
UAE Port Attack: Scenarios, Vindications

Tuesday 14 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Port Attack: Scenarios, Vindications

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Alwaght- On Sunday, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network broke the news about an attack on a number of oil tankers in Emirati waters. The news was denied by the UAE authorities shortly later. But finally, on Monday morning, the Emirati authorities confirmed the news, saying that it was a “sabotage attack” on commercial ships docking in the Fujairah Port. So far, no party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Arab emirate itself is implementing a heavy censorship regime on news regarding the case to prevent updates on the accurate attack site, the type of attack, the damages to the assets, and other issues.

The media have reported that an international investigation team is heading to the UAE to examine the incident. The Saudi oil minister, on the other side, said two super oil tankers were among the vessels damaged belonged to the kingdom. The incident gives rise to some questions. What motivations may drive such attacks? And what possible consequences could they bring to the future region and even to the world developments?

Who is behind the attack? Possible scenarios

As it was said, no party has yet shouldered the responsibility for the attack. But three theories can be considered.

1. The attack is an act of force projection by forces whose people over the past years have been subjected to the most crimes of the Saudi-UAE military campaign against neighboring Yemen. Some Western powers are of course accomplices to the anti-Yemeni crimes by providing the Arab coalition with weapons and also logistics. Perhaps the tumultuous regional situation in which these countries have a hand provides a ground for such a warning action to send a message telling the aggressors that their vital interests can be easily brought to endangerment. Further, such an incident can happen in other places, the probable message tells.

2. The attack can be blamed on a side seeking to further push the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies into the abyss of dependence on the US. By reinstating the Iran oil sanctions, the administration of President Donald Trump has forced Saudi Arabia and the UAE to increase their oil supply so that shortage caused by Iranian oil cut not upset the global crude markets. In a situation already alarming, such incidents in an Arab country like UAE can pave the way for further reliance of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi on the US and of course further compliance with Washington’s policies and decisions. For the US it is the best development to see the destabilization of the oil-rich countries. The next developments, however, will be the base for the test of the validity of such a theory.

3. This could be a conspiracy by invisible hands which want to push the regional situation to an explosive point. This is in a time when there is no doubt that the Israeli regime, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are eagerly waiting to see a US-Iran military confrontation. On Monday, Falih al-Fayadh commented on the undeclared goals of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent visit to Iraq, saying that Pompeo visited Baghdad to ensure that the US does not seek military confrontation with Iran. He further said that it was the US worry about the Iranian reactions after the recent wave of anti-Tehran pressures that pushed Pompeo to travel to Iraq, a country neighboring Iran and holding strategic relations with Tehran. This was not good news for Tel Aviv, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi. So it is never unlikely that the trio has staged an attack, without serious damage to the Emirati and Saudi economies, in a bid to disturb the regional and even international atmosphere to pave the way for military escalation. Iran’s foreign ministry’s statement hints to such a plot. Suggesting that such an attack will undermine the health of shipping in the region, the statement warned of possible “conspiracies” by culprits seeking to destabilize the region.

What did the attack prove?

Regardless of who is really behind the attack and what are the drives for it, some realities have once again proved themselves.

The first reality is the negative impacts of adventures and destabilizing actions by Washington and its regional proxies in the very sensitive Persian Gulf region. In fact, the war against Yemen, the intensification of the US military presence in the region, and the heightened economic pressures on Iran cannot go without negative effects on regional security. As the US presses forward with its unilateralism in the region against the Axis of Resistance—comprised of Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon—, the outcomes will not be better than destabilization and chaos.

The second reality is the impossibility of providing regional security without the participation of the regional powers and only with the monopoly of the colonial powers. Iran has repeatedly accentuated the need for regional consensus for security, adding that confronting foreign intervention is a prerequisite to the region to reach calm. But the non-democratic nature of the governments in the Arab states of Persian Gulf gives birth to “dependent security” in the Arab region.

The third reality is the fragility of global economic security. It reminds of the commitment of the global community to mobilize its efforts to stop the licentious US unilateralism under President Donald Trump. Perhaps the reason behind the severe censorship of the news, even by the mainstream media, was the shared fear of impacts on the global energy and financial markets, among the US embargo on the Iranian and Venezuelan oil and the incapability of other oil suppliers to make up for the shortage that makes the market highly fragile.

 

UAE Attack Oil Port US

