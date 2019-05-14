Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 14 May 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

News

Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion

Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned about “suspicious acts of sabotage” in the region, following recent incidents involving oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Press TV reported.

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement Turkish arrested 46 former police officers over alleged links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK Iran has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s judiciary has said on Monday.

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report Yemen forces have reportedly launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen nation.

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence Sri Lankan Authorities have arrested a Saudi-educated preacher over links with Zahran Hashim the suspected mastermind of bombings last month, throwing a spotlight on the role of Salafi-Wahhabi terrorism in South Asia.

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies Several heavy explosions reportedly have rocked the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower The US government is trying to prevent whistleblowing and investigative journalism, a former FBI agent told RT speaking on the case of an ex-intelligence analyst facing 50 years in prison for leaking files about the US drone program.

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan The so-called the Baluchistan Liberation Army militants stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside.

Clashes Erupted at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France French police clashed with Yellow Vests on Saturday who gathered to mark the 26th straight weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reform agenda.

Trump Warns China of ’Far Worse’ Trade Deal in His 2nd Term The US President Donald Trump warned china on Saturday not to wait out his term in hopes of a more lenient approach from a successor, threatening he will insist on even worse conditions after 2020.

Israel Hit Anadolu Office for Exposing Its ’Dirty works’: Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Israeli regime hit a building housing the offices of the Anadolu news agency in the Gaza Strip in a bid to prevent the Turkish state-run media outlet from exposing Tel Aviv’s “dirty works” to the world.

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media Pakistan reportedly has has suggested India “moratorium on the artillery fire" in the contested Kashmir region. Pakistan has also vowed to remove special forces from the area.

Russia Pans US Military Buildup in Japan Russian Foreign Minister slammed persisting US military buildup in Japan, saying Moscow views as a direct "threat" the American missile defense systems deployed to the Asian country.

China Will Never Yield To US Pressures: Media China will never yield to the United States side’s maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle, Chinese state media said on Saturday referring to US administration’s decision to impose more tariffs on the Chinese goods.

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN The United Nations says Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has agreed to unilaterally pull out its forces from three key ports over the next four days, a necessary step for the implementation of a ceasefire deal the warring sides reached in Sweden in December.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests sraeli regime forces have killed a Palestinian during weekly peaceful protests on the Gaza border Friday,

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal Iranians have held rallies across the country expressing support for decision to suspend the implementation of some of the country’s commitments under the JCPOA

US-China Trade War Escalates China is committed to resolving the trade dispute with the US but is also prepared to defend its interests in the face of any increase in US trade tariffs

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to boost its strike capability a day after he directed a successful long-range strike drill

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement

Pentagon Scholar’s Guide to Overthrowing Governments

Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Why Is Georgia Conservative about Hosting US Base?

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

Iran Suspends Some Commitments of 2015 Nuclear Deal

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability

Trump Warns China of ’Far Worse’ Trade Deal in His 2nd Term

Taliban Attacks NGO in Kabul

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media

Israel Hit Anadolu Office for Exposing Its ’Dirty works’: Erdogan

US-China Trade War Escalates

US Lawmakers Pass Bills in Support of Taiwan

North Korea Defends Recent Missile Drills, Slams South Korea: Report

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead

US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Sudan Military Council Arrests Top Members of Former Government

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects

Ilhan Omar Receives Influx of Death Threats after Trump Tweet

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion

Tuesday 14 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iranian FM Zarif Warns about ‘Suspicious Acts of Sabotage’ in Iegion
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned about “suspicious acts of sabotage” in the region, following recent incidents involving oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Press TV reported.

Zarif made the remarks following a meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in the capital, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

The top Iranian diplomat said that during the meeting the pair discussed “regional issues, dangers posed by the policies pursued by hardliners inside the US administration and the region and the concerns about the suspicious acts of sabotage that are taking place in our region” with the aim of fueling tensions.

Zarif was apparently referring to the incident on Sunday, when explosions reportedly hit several oil tankers near the Emirati port of al-Fujairah.

After initial denial, Abu Dhabi later confirmed that a number of commercial ships had been the target of “sabotage operations” near its territorial waters, without elaborating on the nature of the incidents.

Iran has described the incident as “lamentable” and “worrying” and called for thorough investigations.

Elsewhere, Zarif said that during his talks with Swaraj, the Indian foreign minister underlined the importance of implementing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the need for Tehran to reap the economic benefits of the accord.

Zarif said he had told his Indian counterpart that Iran’s recent move to reduce its commitments under the multinational agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was within the framework of the nuclear accord.

On May 8, Iran announced that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water, setting a 60-day deadline for the five remaining parties to the deal to take practical measures toward ensuring Iran’s interests in the face of US sanctions.

Employing the policy of “maximum pressure” against Tehran, the US left a multi-lateral nuclear deal with Iran, which has the UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany as cosignatories, last year.

It then reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted under the accord in spite of the fact that the deal had been ratified in the form of a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Washington has also been trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Ahead of the talks with his Indian counterpart on Monday, Zarif expressed regret that “the United States has been escalating the situation unnecessarily. We do not seek escalation but we have always defended ourselves.”

He described India as “one of our most important economic, political and regional partners,” saying,  “We have regular consultations with India on various issues and I’m here to have consultations with my counterpart on most recent developments in the region as well as our bilateral relations.”

During the Tuesday meeting, the two ministers also discussed energy issues and Iran’s strategic southeast port of Chabahar.

Last year, Iran signed an agreement to lease the operational control of phase one of Chabahar port to India for 18 months.

The port provides the easiest access to the high seas to landlocked Central Asian countries of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran India Fujairah India

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Displaced Syrians Escape Kurdish Forces-Controlled Rukban Camp
Ramadan,Transcendent Month
Clashes Erupt at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Displaced Syrians Escape Kurdish Forces-Controlled Rukban Camp

Displaced Syrians Escape Kurdish Forces-Controlled Rukban Camp

Londoners Hold Pro-Palestine Rally
Albania:Clashes Erupt in Tirana as Anti-Government Protests Continue
Syrian Army Captures Qalaat al-Madiq as Offensive Continues in Hama
Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster