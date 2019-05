Alwaght- Turkish arrested 46 former police officers over alleged links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Prosecutors have issued a total of 64 arrest warrants, and security forces detained 46 suspects in a nationwide operation, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Monday.

Ankara accuses what is refers to as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) of having orchestrated the coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Gulen denies any involvement in the coup.