  Tuesday 14 May 2019

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement

Turkey Arrests 46 Ex-Police Officers over Links to Gulen Movement

Turkish arrested 46 former police officers over alleged links to the opposition movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK Iran has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s judiciary has said on Monday.

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report Yemen forces have reportedly launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen nation.

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence Sri Lankan Authorities have arrested a Saudi-educated preacher over links with Zahran Hashim the suspected mastermind of bombings last month, throwing a spotlight on the role of Salafi-Wahhabi terrorism in South Asia.

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies Several heavy explosions reportedly have rocked the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower The US government is trying to prevent whistleblowing and investigative journalism, a former FBI agent told RT speaking on the case of an ex-intelligence analyst facing 50 years in prison for leaking files about the US drone program.

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan The so-called the Baluchistan Liberation Army militants stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside.

Clashes Erupted at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France French police clashed with Yellow Vests on Saturday who gathered to mark the 26th straight weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reform agenda.

Trump Warns China of ’Far Worse’ Trade Deal in His 2nd Term The US President Donald Trump warned china on Saturday not to wait out his term in hopes of a more lenient approach from a successor, threatening he will insist on even worse conditions after 2020.

Israel Hit Anadolu Office for Exposing Its ’Dirty works’: Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Israeli regime hit a building housing the offices of the Anadolu news agency in the Gaza Strip in a bid to prevent the Turkish state-run media outlet from exposing Tel Aviv’s “dirty works” to the world.

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media Pakistan reportedly has has suggested India “moratorium on the artillery fire" in the contested Kashmir region. Pakistan has also vowed to remove special forces from the area.

Russia Pans US Military Buildup in Japan Russian Foreign Minister slammed persisting US military buildup in Japan, saying Moscow views as a direct "threat" the American missile defense systems deployed to the Asian country.

China Will Never Yield To US Pressures: Media China will never yield to the United States side’s maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle, Chinese state media said on Saturday referring to US administration’s decision to impose more tariffs on the Chinese goods.

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN The United Nations says Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has agreed to unilaterally pull out its forces from three key ports over the next four days, a necessary step for the implementation of a ceasefire deal the warring sides reached in Sweden in December.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests sraeli regime forces have killed a Palestinian during weekly peaceful protests on the Gaza border Friday,

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal Iranians have held rallies across the country expressing support for decision to suspend the implementation of some of the country’s commitments under the JCPOA

US-China Trade War Escalates China is committed to resolving the trade dispute with the US but is also prepared to defend its interests in the face of any increase in US trade tariffs

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to boost its strike capability a day after he directed a successful long-range strike drill

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Declares Readiness to Confront Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has declared readiness to face the Israeli regime in the next battle

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK

Tuesday 14 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK
Alwaght- Iran has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic's judiciary has said on Monday.

"An Iranian who was in charge of the Iran desk in the British Council and was cooperating with Britain’s intelligence agency … was sentenced to 10 years in prison after clear confessions,” Gholamhossein Esmaili told reporters at a press conference.

The British Council is a so-called cultural organization with branches around the world that is funded from the UK's foreign office. Iran shut down the British Council's offices in 2009 for their "illegal activities".

The spokesman did not identify the person who was sentenced but said she had been sentenced recently after she "made a straightforward confession".  A friend of the sentenced woman has allegedly identified her as Aras Amiri to the Reuters news agency, while British newspaper The Telegraph claimed that one of Amiri's family members confirmed she was the person sentenced.

The 33-year -old Amiri lived in London for more than a decade and worked at the British Council on projects.

Esmaili said that during her confession, the suspect described how she had been recruited, telling investigators about her instructions from the "English security agency".

The spokesman added that she was "an Iranian student who wanted to live and work in the UK", was hired by the British Council and "repeatedly travelled to Iran under aliases... and made connections with artistic and theatre groups".

Her case has similarities to that of the Iranian-British dual national spy Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, arrested three years ago.

Yemen Drone Saudi Arabia

